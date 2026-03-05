Article Summary The 2026 BMW iX3 poses for a photoshoot in Greece with the M Sport Pro Package and M Brooklyn Grey paint.

The leather interior is shown in a two-color combination not currently listed in the configurator.

This iX3 50 xDrive also has BMW's new M steering wheel.

We’ve been keeping an eye on BMW and its gradual rollout of the iX3 since the electric SUV premiered last September. The world tour continues with Greece, where a new photo shoot puts the spotlight on a high-end version. It starts off as the usual 50 xDrive, then adds the optional M Sport Pro Package and an M Brooklyn Grey paint job.

If you’re familiar with the new iX3’s options, you’ll immediately recognize those 21-inch aerodynamic wheels. Elsewhere, the panoramic glass roof further emphasizes that this is far from a base trim model. But it’s the interior that really caught our attention, since we haven’t seen this upholstery before. In fact, you won’t even find it in the configurator.

The iX3 highlighted that BMW Greece has an Individual leather interior with a seat pattern finished in white and dark blue. It’s worth noting the upholstery does appear in the configurator, but only in a much darker Adelaide Grey finish. These lighter tones elevate the cabin, and it also helps that this configuration has plenty of M trinkets. The bluish notes extend onto the suede-like material covering parts of the door panels and dashboard.

Speaking of M goodies, the new steering wheel makes an appearance here. However, we’ve recently seen it on something other than the iX3. The latest M5 Touring spy shots all but confirmed that the G99 will receive the new design when the Life Cycle Impulse debuts in 2027.

Circling back to the iX3, the M upgrades extend to the door sills. BMW fitted a stainless-steel loading sill, complete with an illuminated M logo, to match the ones on the front headrests. It’s a new option introduced with the vehicles produced from this month. You could argue that BMW overplayed its M card for a vehicle that’s not even an M Performance model, let alone a full M. Even the wheels we mentioned earlier carry a small depiction of the “world’s most powerful letter.”

BMW is kicking off iX3 deliveries in Europe this month and is about to take the wraps off the i3. The crossover’s sedan equivalent premieres on March 18 and will go into production in the second half of 2026. The two vehicles won’t share the same assembly plant, though. The iX3 is made in Debrecen, whereas the i3 will come to life in Munich.

The luxury automaker will expand this EV segment with at least one more model: the already spied iX4 crossover-coupe. However, BMW could add two more derivatives before the end of the decade: i3 Touring and even an i4 Coupe.