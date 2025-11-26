Special editions limited to specific markets are usually high-end versions you could piece together yourself in the online configurator. However, the Nishiki Lounge for Japan breaks that mold with something no other BMW SUV has offered before. Yes, a two-tone paint job. The only BMW to pair two colors had been the 7 Series, starting with Karl Lagerfeld’s L7.

With the Japan-only X7, BMW is taking a page from Rolls-Royce’s book, but with a twist. The luxobarge is built in Spartanburg alongside the rest of the “G07” lineup. However, it’s then shipped to Japan, where the local branch resprays it to add a second color. The opulent SUV we filmed at the Japan Mobility Show wore Space Silver over Velvet Blue.

Japanese buyers aren’t limited to that combo. The X7 Nishiki Lounge can also be ordered with an Oxide Grey or Black Sapphire upper body. Additionally, several Individual hues are offered for the lower half. A coachline separates the two colors in a, dare we say, Rolls-Royce Cullinan-esque style. Customers can also upgrade from the xDrive40d to the punchier M60.

We couldn’t pass up the chance to hop inside, where the layout is instantly familiar but the atmosphere feels completely different. The cabin features exclusive trim pieces with 12 traditional Japanese patterns that extend to the floor mats. As if that wasn’t flashy enough, there’s foil decoration across the dashboard, door cards, and center console.

BMW is building only five units, priced at 14,380,000 yen ($91,800) for the X7 xDrive40d and 18,200,000 yen ($116,200) for the X7 M60. However, you’ll pay a hefty 5,500,000-yen ($35,100) surcharge for the distinctive two-tone finish.

The X7 Nishiki Lounge might hint at what’s ahead. A dual-tone second-generation model arriving in 2027 wouldn’t be surprising. And with BMW pushing ALPINA further upmarket, a two-tone X7 “G69” no longer sounds far-fetched.