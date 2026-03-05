Article Summary The BMW M440i Coupe and Convertible could switch to the B58B30M3 engine from March 2027.

The turbocharged inline-six is expected to make 394 horsepower, up by 25 hp compared to the current models.

The output would be slightly higher than the BMW M440i sold in the United States.

When reports emerged about the 4 Series potentially staying in production until mid-2029, a thought crossed our minds. Surely BMW wasn’t going to let the G22 and G23 linger for another three years without any changes? Thankfully, that doesn’t appear to be the case. While reports of engine updates have already circulated, we may now have some concrete details.

The M Performance versions of the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible are supposedly due for a power boost. The M440i sold in Europe will apparently transition to the B58B30M3 engine for vehicles manufactured from March 2027. The unconfirmed information comes via the Bimmer Post forums, where a BMW insider claims extra power is on the way.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six will reportedly be rated at 294 kilowatts, which works out to 394 hp. If that figure proves correct, it would represent a notable 25-hp increase over the M440i currently sold in Europe. At the same time, the M Lite 4 Series would even outpunch the US version, where the B58 currently produces 386 hp.

The differences in outputs between regions stem from stricter emissions regulations in Europe. However, it appears BMW’s engineers may have found a way to extract more power from the B58 while still complying with tougher legislation. That’s despite the Euro 7 emissions standard being right around the corner. That would be a welcome surprise given how the V8 powering the BMW M5 and BMW XM is being detuned on the continent to meet EU7 requirements.

The same B58B30M3 is likely to be found under the hood of the new X5 40 xDrive, with an identical 394 hp rating for the European market. Torque isn’t mentioned for the revised coupe and convertible duo, but the SUV is expected to deliver 540 Nm (398 lb-ft). For reference, current European-spec M440i models produce 500 Nm (369 lb-ft).

Whether the M440d will make the cut remains unclear. What we do know is that Euro 7 makes it harder for automakers to keep diesel engines compliant. We didn’t mention the 4 Series Gran Coupe (G26) because the five-door model won’t stick around until the very end. Instead, the luxury liftback is reportedly scheduled to go out of production in February 2027. The two-door cars will continue until June 2029.

The upcoming tweaks for the M440i likely won’t be limited to Europe, as BMW is expected to adopt the B58B30M3 in other markets that adhere to Euro 7 standards. Whatever the case, don’t expect a Neue Klasse makeover. The 4 Series is highly unlikely to receive another facelift, as the plan may be to launch an i4 instead. Expect the electric NA2 in the coming years as a two-door coupe version of the i3 sedan coming March 18.