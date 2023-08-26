The success story of the BMW X7 will continue with a second generation of the popular large luxury SUV. According to insiders, the G67 BMW X7 will arrive in summer of 2027. The new X7 will be based on the CLAR platform, not the upcoming Neue Klasse platform. This means that the electric versions of the X7 will still share the hardware with ICE and hybrid models, just like the i4 and i7 do today. This will allow BMW to offer a wider range of powertrain options for the X7, including combustion engines and electric.

CLAR Platform for ICE and EV Models

Of course, we expect the popular 3.0 liter six-cylinder and 4.4 liter V8 engines to be part of the new lineup, but no plug-in hybrids. The high-end X7 M60 will use the S68 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine, while the X7 xDrive40 will take advantage of the B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine. The V8 engine will not be offered in Europe, but it will be an essential component of the U.S. model lineup.

The iX7 will use the latest Gen6 battery technology, which is expected to offer a range of over 400 miles. The BMW iX7 will also be equipped with the latest BMW iDrive infotainment system, which will continue to offer large displays and less physical buttons. The latest Driving Assistance Systems – Level 3 – will also be part of the package.

Design

There is no word yet on the design of the 2027 BMW X7, but we certainly expect BMW to stay true to its X7 form: a large and boxy SUV with room for seven and plenty of cargo space. While it might not be as futuristic as the upcoming Neue Klasse-based models, the G67 BMW X7 will share some common design traits. It remains to be seen whether BMW will move away from the controversial split headlights design.

The second-generation BMW X7 will continue to compete with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Audi Q7, and the Lincoln Navigator. Of course, on the electric vehicles side, the BMW iX7 will also compete with the likes of Rivian R1S and Mercedes EQS.

Here are some of the key features of the second-generation BMW X7: