Time sure flies, considering it’s already been a few months since the next X7 was first spotted testing. However, the luxobarge’s debut is still a long way off. As a matter of fact, the official premiere isn’t even scheduled for next year. Production starts in August 2027, so BMW will likely unveil it in late spring or early summer of that year.

When the second generation arrives, the G67 will move further upmarket. According to a well-trusted insider on the Bimmer Post forums, the next X7 will feature automatic doors. The 7 Series G70 was the first BMW to have the technology originally seen on Rolls-Royce. They’ll be optional, of course, while soft-close doors will become standard across the lineup.

The new X7 is also expected to fix one of the G07’s biggest shortcomings. We’re talking about the absence of massaging and ventilated rear seats. It’s too early to know whether these features will be packaged together or offered separately, but they’re unlikely to be standard on the entry-level trim.

There’s also talk of a revamped rear-seat entertainment system, suggesting something more substantial than the current setup with a pair of tablets. BMW may be considering the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen from the 7 Series. It would be a logical step given that even the long-wheelbase 5 Series Sedan now offers the supersized 8K display.

Depending on the configuration, the next X7 will offer two- and three-row layouts, with the latter available in six- or seven-seat arrangements. The ALPINA variant is expected to drop the third row entirely and may not offer it even as an option. Internally codenamed “G69,” it will essentially be a fully loaded G67 with ALPINA-specific upgrades inside and out.

Before the next-gen X7 arrives, at least two new SUVs will debut. In 2026, BMW will reveal the new X5, and the first-ever iX4 could also appear. Both will be part of the revived Neue Klasse lineup, bringing major changes compared to today’s models.

Source: Bimmer Post