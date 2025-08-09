Although we’ve been reporting on a second-generation X7 since mid-2023, BMW only confirmed it at the beginning of May. Coincidentally, on the very same day, car-spy photographers sent us the first images of a camouflaged prototype undergoing testing. The “G67” is now back, this time starring in a video shot somewhere in sunny Spain. The three-row luxobarge remains heavily disguised, as its world premiere is still a long way off.

Despite the bulky camouflage, some interesting details stand out. The door handles, for example, are integrated into the beltline, similar to those on the Skytop and Speedtop. The first regular production BMW to feature this setup will be next year’s X5 (G65). The small winglets along the sides were first seen on the Vision Neue Klasse X concept last year, to clean up the body for a smoother profile.

At the front, the headlights look odd because the prototype is using a provisional setup. BMW currently mounts the daytime running lights together with the main units, but could choose a different arrangement for the production-ready X7. Early prototypes of the 7 Series (G70) and the upcoming facelift also had all lighting functions grouped together, but later test vehicles separated the DRLs and mounted them above. The second-gen X7 will likely follow the same pattern.

The large grille is still present. That’s no surprise, as the kidneys must remain substantial to match the X7’s size. We suspect the G67 might be even bigger than the current G07, though the camouflage could be exaggerating its proportions. At the rear, the lack of visible exhaust tips indicates BMW is testing a standard model. The prototype spotted earlier this year appeared to be a hotter version, potentially the X7 M70 xDrive. Going forward, only M Performance and full-M models will get a quad-exhaust setup.

We had hoped BMW might take cues from rivals and hide the rear wiper under the roof spoiler, but that’s not the case. The new X7 clearly uses temporary taillights and may be concealing a light bar on the tailgate. Expect some Neue Klasse design influences to make their way onto Bavaria’s flagship SUV.

Suppose the next-gen X7 isn’t your thing. In that case, the rest of the spy video is packed with other BMW prototypes: the new 3 Series Sedan (G50) in M350 guise and in a lesser configuration, the iX3 (NA5) electric crossover, the X5 M70 (G65), and a facelifted 5 Series Sedan (G60).

The video is a reminder of how busy the next few years will be. BMW will roll out about 40 new or updated models between now and the end of 2027. The product onslaught kicks off next month with the new iX3’s world premiere at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.