Hell must be freezing because ALPINA is working on an electric car. That’s despite CEO Andreas Bovensiepen saying a few years ago there was “no demand yet for battery-electric models.” It’s unclear whether that has changed since the statement made in 2021. Whatever the case, the latest member of the BMW Group must comply with emissions regulations, especially in Europe, where the legislation keeps getting stricter.

Earlier this week, we discussed BMW’s plans to launch an ALPINA-badged electric 7 Series. Our sources near Munich have told us the sedan’s SUV sibling will also get the ALPINA+EV combo. We’ve heard through the grapevine that it will have a monstrous 660 kilowatts, which equals 885 horsepower. It will undoubtedly have xDrive, which will likely come from dual motors. The CLAR platform can’t accommodate the third and even fourth motor that some Neue Klasse-based models will have.

ALPINA will have you covered if you’d rather skip the EV and stick to gas power. The second-generation X7 will continue to offer a brawny V8. As with today’s XB7, it’ll employ mild-hybrid technology. However, output could slightly decrease from 631 hp to 617 hp. Separately, BMW is cooking up another M Performance version, the X7 M60, with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68 under the hood. A BMW-badged iX M70 is in the offing, too.

Codenamed G67, Bavaria’s new flagship SUV is expected to enter production in August 2027. The ALPINA-badged derivatives should hit the assembly line around the same time. It’ll be Buchloe’s second electric model since the 7 Series facelift arrives next year. Judging by a design trademarked with the German patent bureau a few years ago, the new wave of cars could carry a redesigned ALPINA logo.

It’s a mystery which other models beyond the 7 Series and X7 will get the ALPINA treatment. We assume cars like the 3 Series, X3, and 4 Series Gran Coupe will not be renewed. On several occasions, BMW officials have hinted at promoting ALPINA into a higher echelon, likely to fight Bentley. That said, we certainly wouldn’t mind seeing another B5, although it’s just wishful thinking on our part.