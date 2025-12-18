When BMW’s first 5 Series prototypes surfaced earlier this year wearing what looked like a full Neue Klasse face, the message seemed clear: the brand’s next design language was about to spread fast. The spy shots showed a sedan that appeared to borrow heavily from the iX3, hinting at a more unified, future-facing lineup. But the latest prototypes tell a different story. New images suggest BMW has quietly revised its plans, dialing back the more radical elements and opting for a far more restrained facelift for the 5 Series than initially expected.

We heard earlier this year that BMW may have reconsidered the sedan’s styling. In May, we reported that the G60’s facelift wouldn’t be as radical as the spy shots initially suggested. Sure enough, new images now confirm our earlier reporting that the 2027 BMW 5 Series will skip a full Neue Klasse transformation.

An Evolution In Design

Seen here is the more practical Touring, resting on a car trailer alongside the new iX3. Despite the full-body camouflage, it’s clear this prototype doesn’t match the one spotted a few months ago. The front grille no longer merges with the headlights as it did on the earlier test car. Instead, BMW appears to have opted for a more restrained facelift of the current model.

Although the 5 Series won’t receive the complete Neue Klasse makeover originally planned, noticeable styling changes are still coming. The mid-cycle refresh brings flatter kidney grilles flanked by redesigned headlights. These new, also flatter lights apparently no longer extend upward to meet the corners of the hood. A reworked front bumper featuring a horizontal slat above the license plate suggests this prototype is fitted with the optional M Sport Package.

Because this is only a facelift, the profile is likely to carry over unchanged. The shape and size of the taillights also appear to be retained. However, BMW may revise the internal graphics to freshen up the rear. The prototype’s German license plate ends with an “E,” indicating we’re either looking at a plug-in hybrid 5 Series or, more likely, a fully electric i5.

One thing we need to clear out though: BMW has not officially confirmed any changes to the 5 Series facelift design, and the company does not comment on ongoing development.

The Initial Redesign Was Reportedly Not Well-Received

Why is BMW revisiting the 2027 5 Series facelift? According to our sources, the company continued to evaluate multiple design directions for the mid-cycle update well into the development process. As part of that work, BMW carried out design reviews and customer research on different exterior proposals, something the brand routinely does before locking in a final look. External agencies also allegedly do research for the brand gathering sentiments from across the Internet, and not only. So it could be that those studies showed a higher score for a milder facelift, more in line with the current model.

As a result, the design team went back to the drawing board and developed this revised facelift, and this is why these new prototypes look completely different. In a way, it’s encouraging that BMW listens to customer and user feedback quite closely, while at the same time, their processes are a lot more leaner these days to allow for a quick turnaround on a new design direction.

There could be also a financial factor at play. It’s not far fetched to assume that BMW will give the 5 Series Sedan and Touring one of the most expensive facelifts in its history. While the cars will skip the Neue Klasse exterior treatment, BMW will still deliver a dramatically reworked interior. iDrive X and the Panoramic Vision display will fundamentally change the dashboard, potentially adding an optional passenger-side screen. Taken together, these changes demand a full reengineering of the interior architecture, from the dashboard structure to how space and components are packaged.

Prohibitive Costs Were Also A Factor

The originally planned exterior overhaul would have driven costs even higher, making it difficult to justify for a mid-cycle update. That level of investment would have made more sense for an all-new car. By sticking with the G60 and the long-roof G61, BMW could also retain the space for Gen5-like batteries, meaning the i5 will have to wait until the next generation to benefit from round cells with a higher energy density. Even so, the upcoming facelift could still deliver a range boost through other partnerships.

The 2027 5 Series Facelift is still some way off. Production is rumored to begin in July 2027, putting the official debut more than a year away. The G90 M5 sedan and G99 M5 Touring are likely to subsequently receive the same treatment, forgoing a Neue Klasse exterior overhaul while adopting the new interior technology first seen on the iX3.

Attached below are images of the 5 Series prototypes hiding the original facelift.