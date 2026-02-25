Article Summary Fully camouflaged prototypes of the new BMW X7 were spotted in a parking lot in South Africa.

While we’re eagerly waiting for the new X5 G65 to break cover, BMW has been caught testing the next generation of its bigger brother. The second-gen X7 is internally codenamed G67, and it won’t be released until the latter half of 2027. Meanwhile, testing is well underway, as evidenced by a walkaround video featuring two fully disguised prototypes.

Looking predictably massive, the three-row luxury SUV was spotted resting in a parking lot between test sessions. One of the camouflaged prototypes is a fully electric iX7, as denoted by the German license plate ending in “E.” A plug-in hybrid could also use that plate, but we don’t see a charging port on the front fender.

The iX7 appeared to have all the production body panels in place, though the headlights and taillights were provisional. Much like the upcoming X5, the door handles are not where you’d expect them to be. BMW is switching to a different setup by integrating electrically operated winglets into the beltline.

Where have we seen those tiny door openers before? On the Skytop and Speedtop. While on those M8-based special cars cleaned up the profile, they may also have a functional role on the SUVs. With both the X5 and X7 getting the EV treatment, a sleeker profile with improved airflow would boost efficiency and unlock extra miles of precious range.

The black strip at the back hints that the split tailgate is staying, but we can’t be entirely sure. A similar disguise was applied to X5 G65 prototypes, yet the rumor mill suggests the smaller luxury SUV could still switch to a one-piece tailgate despite the camo indicating otherwise. If it does go away, the only plausible reason would be cost-cutting, although BMW might argue customers weren’t using it that often.

Judging by the size of the quarter glass, the new X7 will be longer than the G07 generation. As a refresher, the current flagship SUV from Munich measures 5181 millimeters (203.9 inches) in length and has a generous 3105 mm (122.2 inches) wheelbase. The long distance between the axles should give BMW plenty of room to fit a large battery pack. However, some packaging constraints are inevitable, since compromises will be necessary given the CLAR platform inherited from the combustion-engine X7.

Speaking of gas engines, the other prototype is all but confirmed to feature a V8, specifically, the twin-turbo 4.4-liter S68. The quad exhausts reveal we’re looking at an M Performance model: the X7 M60. From what we’ve heard, BMW will once again skip a full-fat M version for its largest SUV. However, there will likely be a second high-performance variant, as the BMW-owned ALPINA is preparing its own X7, codenamed G69.

The man behind the camera also peeked inside the cabin, but BMW went the extra mile to cover the dashboard. Even so, it’s already clear that the new X7/iX7 will feature a fully redesigned layout with iDrive X featuring a large central screen. The black band at the base of the windshield is a telltale sign that the luxobarge will adopt Panoramic Vision, introduced last year on the iX3.

Panoramic Vision is a pillar-to-pillar projection at the base of the windshield. It includes nine widgets, with the first three replacing the digital instrument cluster. The remaining six are customizable by dragging and dropping information from the center display.

The combination of a massive touchscreen and Panoramic Vision will render most conventional switchgear obsolete. As seen in the second-generation iX3, the iDrive rotary knob is gone, along with most traditional controls. Instead, you’ll rely primarily on the center screen and a more advanced, human-like AI voice assistant.

Don’t expect to see the new X7 this year. Series production is unlikely to begin before the fall of 2027, which would put the official debut roughly 16 months away.