Article Summary The facelifted 5 Series and M5 models will have a totally redesigned dashboard.

As expected, the iDrive rotary knob is no more.

This M5 Touring prototype features a new M steering wheel we've already seen on the 2026 iX3 equipped with the M Sport Package.

With around 40 cars getting a Neue Klasse makeover by late 2027, BMW is overhauling nearly its entire lineup. As these new spy shots show, the M5 is one of the models slated for substantial changes. Although prototypes have been spotted before, this is our first chance to look inside the fully redesigned cabin.

Technically a Life Cycle Impulse, the 2028 M5 will bring updates worthy of a next-generation model. Seen here in the more practical wagon format, the updated bruiser from Bavaria has little in common with the G99 you can buy today. Borrowing from the new iX3, the Neue Klasse in-car tech introduces radical changes to the dashboard.

As expected, the M5 facelift transitions to iDrive X with a large central display. While the exact size of the touchscreen remains unknown, it measures 14.9 inches in the second-generation iX3. The black band at the base of the windshield houses the pillar-to-pillar projection, aka Panoramic Vision. Also adapted from the electric crossover, it effectively replaces the instrument cluster. It goes a step further by stretching across the entire windshield, displaying a wealth of information without forcing you to take your eyes off the road.

Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the new M steering wheel borrowed from the 2026 iX3. Likewise, the center console looks very familiar, though it’s not a carbon copy of the crossover’s layout. The switchgear ahead of the central armrest appears largely carried over from the iX3, and yes, the iDrive knob is gone.

There may be more changes than initially apparent. As previously reported, the 5 Series facelift could offer an optional front-passenger screen. By extension, the M5 might get one as well. Meanwhile, the next-generation X5 and 7 Series facelift arriving this year will lead the way. Why? BMW previously told us there’s “huge demand” for this feature, which most rival brands already offer.

On the outside, this M5 Touring remains fully camouflaged, but BMW isn’t changing everything. Realistically, Munich is unlikely to alter the profile, as modifying the doors would add high cost to an already expensive facelift. BMW could largely carry over the rear, aside from new taillight graphics already visible through the camouflage.

The front fascia will undergo the most significant revisions, with fully redesigned headlights flanking what appears to be a smaller kidney grille. The M5 is apparently not receiving the more extensive Neue Klasse revisions seen on earlier prototypes. Interestingly, the M-specific mirrors are absent. We’ve noticed this key detail missing on the next-generation M3, as well as on the M versions of the electric M3 and X3 M.

Although the M5 LCI has become a frequent sight for car paparazzi, it won’t arrive anytime soon. We believe BMW will begin production in July 2027, which means we’re still more than a year away from the official debut.