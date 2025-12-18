With Christmas just around the corner, BMW is marking the upcoming festive season with an interesting POV-style video. Predictably, the company’s most important launch of the year takes center stage. The all-new iX3 tackles Austria’s snowy mountain roads in onboard footage, shown during both daytime and nighttime driving.

The 20-minute clip offers a clear sense of what it’s like to drive the first modern Neue Klasse model. BMW chose to spotlight an iX3 featuring perhaps its boldest interior theme: Digital White. While white artificial leather upholstery is available from launch, the white steering wheel is not. That option will be introduced in January in select markets, with the first vehicles equipped with it rolling off the assembly line at the Debrecen plant in Hungary in March.

This iX3 appears in the 50 xDrive specification, which comes as no surprise since it’s the only version available at launch. BMW presents the electric crossover in Ocean Wave Blue, fitted with the M Sport Package and an illuminated kidney grille. Although the video focuses primarily on the interior, we also noticed the 21-inch M aerodynamic wheels in the 1051 M design.

The nighttime driving segment is particularly engaging, as it highlights how ambient lighting reshapes the cabin’s atmosphere. Switching to Sport mode changes the theme from blue to red. Still, the 17.9-inch touchscreen remains the interior’s focal point, complemented by a pillar-to-pillar projection at the base of the windshield.

The interior is unlike anything BMW has offered before, introducing a striking new layout set to roll out across roughly 40 models by late 2027. Earlier this week, we saw a prototype of the next-generation iX1 with a similar dashboard design. As the video makes clear, physical buttons are now scarce, with most functions consolidated into the center display. BMW believes improved voice control will make the absence of hard buttons easier to accept.

This new user interface won’t be exclusive to electric vehicles. Neue Klasse will span the entire lineup, from gasoline and diesel models to plug-in hybrids and EVs. After the iX3 (NA5), the next vehicles to adopt the radically different layout will be the 3 Series (G50), i3 (NA0), X5 (G65), and the facelifted 7 Series (G70). All are scheduled to arrive in 2026, a year that could also mark the debut of the first-ever iX4 (NA7).