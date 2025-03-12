It’s been a month since car paparazzi first laid eyes on the M5 facelift. It actually surprised us to see camouflaged “G90” prototypes before those of the normal “G60.” After all, deliveries of the flagship version started late last year, whereas the regular 5 Series hit the market in October 2023. It still seems relatively early for the luxury sedan to go under the knife, but here it is.

A Substantial Facelift

This isn’t the usual Life Cycle Impulse. Even with disguise plastered all over the body, it’s evident that we’re dealing with a substantial LCI. The Vision Neue Klasse’s wide kidneys hide behind the swirly camouflage. BMW is flanking the redesigned grille with all-new headlights, although we’re assuming those are provisional clusters. Even so, the lights appear to merge with the grille, in keeping with the showcar from 2023.

There’s a fresh set of lights at the back as well. However, BMW appears to be using a temporary setup there, too. The Vision Neue Klasse had extremely wide taillights, but the cutout in the camouflage on the trunk lid suggests the 5 Series LCI’s clusters won’t extend that far. Look closer, and you’ll discover the rear lights end at the extremities of the trunk lid’s recess for the license plate.

We can spot an exhaust tucked away underneath the rear bumper, so this isn’t an electric i5. It’s also not an M Performance model since it would have quad tips poking through the bumper. Relatively large front air intakes, red brake calipers, and two-tone wheels lead us to believe the test car has an M Sport Package.

iDrive X and Panoramic Display Coming

Since the prototype was caught in motion, the man with the camera could not peek inside. Even so, from some angles, you can catch a glimpse of the iDrive X. There’s a central touchscreen and no instrument cluster in front of the driver. A black band at the bottom of the windshield suggests the 5 Series LCI had the Panoramic Vision. It’s a pillar-to-pillar projection seen most recently on the Vision Neue Klasse X and is partially customizable.

Rumor has it that the 5 Series facelift will also gain a passenger screen. Fortunately, it’ll be optional, so those who don’t want the extra display won’t be forced to have one. Logic tells us additional models will get it, specifically the larger ones with wider dashboards. That makes the upcoming 7 Series LCI a good candidate.

Sources close to BMW claim that production of the 5er facelift will begin in March 2027, meaning the LCI is still two years away. If true, the mid-cycle update won’t feel premature.

