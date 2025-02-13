The new BMW M5 is just arriving at dealerships worldwide, but BMW is allegedly already developing a facelifted version. That’s no surprise, as BMW typically starts planning a mid-cycle refresh before the original model even debuts. The G90 M5 seems to follow that same pattern. A heavily camouflaged prototype recently appeared in Arjeplog, Sweden—BMW’s go-to winter testing ground. As expected, the Neue Klasse influence is already making its mark.

The front fascia looks completely different from the just-launched model. The headlights and kidney grille, clearly inspired by the Vision Neue Klasse sedan, integrate multiple LED elements to form BMW’s signature front-end. The lower section features an aggressive bumper with large air intakes and air curtains—classic M design cues.

The rear end remains more of a mystery. Thick plastic cladding covers the trunk and bumper, concealing the finer details. However, much like the front, BMW will likely introduce slimmer taillights composed of multiple LED elements, possibly connected by a light strip across the trunk.

BMW has also tweaked the bumper design. The odd central notch from the current model is gone, replaced by a cleaner, more streamlined look that dials back the aggression slightly. The signature quad exhaust tips remain, signaling the immense power under the hood.

Speaking of power, while BMW is refreshing the exterior, the powertrain stays the same. The 2027 BMW M5 Facelift will continue using its plug-in hybrid setup, delivering at least 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. However, the integration of Neue Klasse technology could bring a more efficient and possibly lighter battery pack, improving the current EPA-rated 25-mile electric range.

BMW hasn’t revealed the interior yet, but it’s easy to predict the direction. The facelifted M5 will feature a completely redesigned cabin centered around the recently unveiled Panoramic iDrive display. At its core, BMW’s new 17.9-inch central screen acts as the command hub for the next-generation iDrive powered by Operating System X. This display streamlines control over Panoramic Vision’s widgets, navigation, and more. Additionally, BMW will likely equip the facelifted M5 with the new steering wheel design previewed at CES 2025 in the latest iDrive X demos.

One last interesting detail—something we’ve hinted at before. If BMW is giving the G90 M5 a Neue Klasse-inspired facelift, the G60/G61 5 Series will follow. Since every M car evolves from its standard series counterpart, this all but confirms a 5 Series facelift is on the way. Expect refreshed 5 Series models to hit the road very soon.