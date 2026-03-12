Article Summary The BMW 3 Series/4 Series finished first with 477,180 combined sales.

The XM was the worst-selling BMW with 7,608 vehicles.

The BMW 5 Series saw the biggest year-over-year growth, climbing 19.5% to 299,582 cars.

In early January, BMW published provisional sales figures for the previous year, and now the final numbers are in. Precisely 2,169,739 cars were delivered in 2025, a minor 1.4% drop compared to the year before. Some model series were up while others were down. Additionally, there are also a few cars in the mix that won’t appear in next year’s results.

BMW still doesn’t provide a true sales breakdown for each series, as most models are lumped together. The 1 Series is grouped with the 2 Series, the X1 with the X2, and so on. Nevertheless, the data still offers a good idea of what worked, and what didn’t, in 2025 across the company’s vast lineup.

Despite showing their age and suffering a sales slump, the 3 Series and 4 Series still finished on top. Combined shipments fell by 8.1% to 477,180 units, representing 22% of total sales. BMW’s cheapest crossovers came in a close second, with the X1 and X2 rising by 5.7% to 436,769 units. The entry-level X models accounted for 20.1% of total volume.

The X3/X4 duo claimed the final spot on the podium with 321,186 units, a significant 13.2% year-over-year drop. We imagine the X3 accounted for the bulk of those deliveries since BMW wound down production of the X4 last year. The final vehicle was assembled at Plant Spartanburg in November 2025.

Although the 5 Series/6 Series didn’t make the top three, demand surged by a massive 19.5% to just under 300,000 vehicles. Most of those were 5 Series models, as the 6 Series Gran Turismo had already been discontinued in most markets by 2025. The 1 Series/2 Series also enjoyed a strong year, with demand climbing 8% to 214,175 vehicles.

An honorable mention goes to the Z4. Although sales fell by 7% to 9,744 roadsters, it was still a respectable performance for the car’s final full year. The 8 Series will also bow out in 2026, and, speaking of discontinued products, the i3 and i8 still appear on the sales chart. The long-gone hatchback and the coupe/roadster together racked up 11 sales.

Predictably, the XM continued its decline, with shipments of BMW’s most controversial model falling by 2.6% to 7,608 units. The plug-in hybrid SUV was the company’s worst-selling vehicle in production last year.