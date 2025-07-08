New spy photos show bold prototypes, but sources say BMW may have changed direction. BMW’s mid-cycle refresh for the G60 5 Series is shaping up to be one of the most significant facelifts in recent brand history. But while new prototypes wearing a bold Neue Klasse-inspired front end have recently surfaced, sources suggest these might not reflect the final production design.

According to another source, BMW originally planned to give the 5 Series LCI (Life Cycle Impulse) a more futuristic Neue Klasse look—particularly with the use of a phygital kidney grille, illuminated and integrated with light elements. However, the latest info indicates that BMW is pulling back from this idea. Instead of adopting a radically different light-up grille, the facelifted 5 Series will retain its current kidney shape with only some tweaks.

A Quiet Retreat from Radical Design

The alleged decision to step away from a Neue Klasse-style front end may come down to one thing: cost. Giving a car a new face—especially one as complex as the light-integrated design seen on the Vision Neue Klasse—requires more than just cosmetic updates. It involves engineering entirely new parts, molds, and crash test validation. Even a subtle redesign of the headlight housing can cost millions, and a complete overhaul of the front fascia would demand far more resources.

In this case, the cost-to-benefit ratio may have prompted BMW to rethink the extent of the changes. Although initial prototypes were reportedly built with the Neue Klasse-style front, they now appear to represent a previous direction direction—likely bult before the decision was made to revert to a different design update.

What’s Still Changing

While the front-end design may remain closer to the current model than expected, the 5 Series LCI will still see meaningful improvements—particularly under the skin and inside the cabin.

Battery technology will likely improve for the i5 lineup, with longer ranges expected thanks to enhanced efficiency and energy density. BMW has been steadily improving its electric drivetrain tech across the board, starting with the iX LCI, and the i5 will benefit from these incremental but important updates.

Inside, both the gasoline-powered 5 Series and the i5 are expected to adopt interior elements inspired by the Neue Klasse, including a more streamlined dashboard design, new materials, iDrive X and Panoramic Vision Display. This will bring the 5 Series more in line with BMW’s future design language.

Rear-End Changes Still Unknown

So far, there’s no confirmation of changes to the rear-end design, although it’s possible BMW may revise the taillight signature or bumper to bring a bit of visual novelty to the back of the car. That said, any rear revisions are likely to be subtle to not overshadow the smaller changes at the front.

Why Are Neue Klasse-Style Prototypes Still Testing?

The presence of Neue Klasse-style test mules still roaming around may seem odd, but it’s likely just a result of development lead times. Prototypes are often built many months in advance, and changing design direction doesn’t always mean every mule gets scrapped. Some may still be used for ongoing validation of other systems, such as battery updates or suspension tuning, even if their exterior won’t match the final production car.

A Crucial Update for a Key Model

One thing is certain: BMW is treating this LCI as a critical update. The G60 5 Series and its electric sibling, the i5, are among the most important models in the portfolio—bridging the gap between traditional luxury buyers and a growing EV audience. Ensuring its continued success means carefully balancing innovation with practicality, all while listening to customer feedback.

And in that regard, BMW may be signaling a return to form: less polarizing styling, more refined tech, and a clearer focus on what customers actually want. Expect the first of the updated prototypes to hit the road in 2026, with the production-ready facelift arriving in 2027.