BMW has been selling SUVs since 1999, but there was never a two-tone luxobarge until the Nishiki Lounge arrived earlier this year. A special edition exclusive to Japan, it commands a 5.5 million yen ($36,000) premium over the standard X7 for its distinctive dual-color treatment. The example showcased at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo pairs Space Silver with Velvet Blue. Alternatively, the upper section can be finished in Oxide Grey or Black Sapphire, while the lower part is offered in several Individual colors.

Technically, the X7 Nishiki Lounge doesn’t leave BMW’s Spartanburg factory in South Carolina with its two-tone finish. Instead, the vehicle is resprayed by BMW Japan, with the process fully covered under warranty. Buyers can choose between this xDrive40d or the hotter M60i. Production is capped at just five units, making it an exceptionally rare sight. Pricing starts at 14,380,000 yen ($94,000) for the diesel and 18,200,000 yen ($120,000) for the M Performance model. However, that’s before the additional cost of the custom paintwork.

Beyond the exterior, BMW Japan has given the cabin an equally lavish makeover. The X7 Nishiki Lounge departs from the standard “G07” interior, featuring exclusive trim pieces with 12 traditional Japanese patterns. Foil decorations grace the door panels, center console, and dashboard. Frankly, these details wouldn’t look out of place in a bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Even the floor mats have been redesigned by a high-end local textile manufacturer.

It’s too early to tell whether this special edition is a one-and-done affair or a preview of more customized X7s. We do know the second generation (“G67”) due in 2027 will be joined by an even more upscale ALPINA-badged “G69.” The latter is expected to elevate luxury levels further, justifying a likely hefty premium over its BMW counterpart.

It’s high time BMW brought the same degree of personalization available on the 7 Series to its SUV lineup. With ALPINA positioned to bridge the gap until the Rolls-Royce, a fully decked-out X7 could carve out a niche for buyers who can’t quite stretch to a Cullinan. Given BMW’s success with bespoke projects like the Speedtop and Skytop, it’s easy to imagine more SUVs receiving similar treatment in the future.

There’s an insatiable appetite for high-end SUVs, and BMW is wise to apply the lessons it’s learned from customizing sedans to these rolling luxury lounges.