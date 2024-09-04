It’s been two and a half years since BMW gave the X7 one of the most striking facelifts in the company’s history. Since then, we’ve honestly learned to live with the unusual split headlights, a polarizing look also seen on the XM and 7 Series. This is no ordinary version of the fullsize luxury SUV, and it’s not just because we’re dealing with the M Performance version.

The hot X7 M60i is painted in what is arguably one of the classiest colors available from BMW: British Racing Green. Originating from the UK, we reckon this special shade is a perfect fit for the Bavarian luxobarge. However, we wouldn’t necessarily opt for those all-black wheels. Aside from this dark 22-inch set, there are other alloys with a two-tone look in 21- and 23-inch dimensions.

The posh family hauler gets even better right after opening the doors where the Tartufo leather classes up the interior. Whoever configured the big SUV had good taste since the wood trim nicely compliments the color of the upholstery. The dashboard could’ve been even better had BMW kept all the physical buttons of the pre-LCI model. As with all cars with the recent iDrive, conventional controls are sadly kept down to a minimum.

Being the X7 M60i model with the facelift applied, there’s an M logo on the passenger side of the dashboard. On the ALPINA version, the other V8-powered X7, the “world’s most powerful letter” is replaced by an XB7. Even if you’re not into supersized SUVs, you have to admit the cabin is a lovely place to be in. It’s especially true in this specification.

This first-generation X7 still has a few years left ahead since “G07” production won’t end until mid-2027. A direct replacement is planned as the “G67” on the same CLAR platform and with a V8 engine. For the first time, there will likely be a fully electric iX7 using the same underpinnings as the gas version. We’re hearing ALPINA is working on an iX7 100 as its first EV. [Photos: Autohaus BMW / LucasJohnsonVisuals]