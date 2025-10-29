BMW is sitting comfortably in a position where it can charge half a million euros for a custom M8 and still sell out almost instantly. All 70 units of the Speedtop were spoken for shortly after the stunning two-door wagon debuted at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May. Although the company no longer needs to advertise this car, the three-door Touring is currently being displayed at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

We spent some time with the Speedtop, which remains technically a concept. However, the eventual production version will look nearly identical. Imagine this car with parking sensors, a license plate, and other small details. It already has the windscreen wipers, so it’s extremely close to the real deal. BMW has already begun deliveries of its targa-topped sibling, the Skytop, which is nearly a carbon copy of the concept that preceded it. Expect the two-seat wagon to follow suit, with minimal changes from this show car.

While its design language doesn’t tie directly into the Neue Klasse family, the Speedtop introduces door handles “hidden” in the beltline. It’s a neat element that will appear on future, regular-production BMWs. Shared with the Skytop, these tiny winglets have already been spotted on prototypes of the next X5 (G65), due in 2026, and on test vehicles of the X7 (G67) arriving a year later.

We wouldn’t be surprised if the X6 (G66), scheduled for a 2028 release, also adopts these small electronic door openers reminiscent of those on the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The benefits likely go beyond aesthetics: eliminating conventional door handles should improve aerodynamics and efficiency, especially for the iX5, iX6, and iX7 electric SUVs. Interestingly, the smaller Neue Klasse iX3 doesn’t have them, nor will next year’s i3 sedan.

Beyond the Skytop and Speedtop, BMW isn’t done. The company is open to creating more coachbuilt projects. Better yet, it even plans for the M division to eventually develop its own low-volume vehicle. Munich’s confidence is likely buoyed by the overwhelmingly positive response to the two bespoke M8s, despite their Rolls-Royce-level price tags.

In hindsight, BMW probably wishes the Z4 M40i-based Concept Touring Coupe had been approved for production as well. While it hasn’t revealed which special car will grace the shores of Lake Como at next year’s Concorso d’Eleganza, enthusiasts can hope it too makes the leap from concept to reality. A limited-run, exclusive model each year could become a rewarding tradition, though BMW must be careful not to overdo it.

Either way, the M8 received a fitting farewell with the Skytop and Speedtop ahead of the 8 Series’ retirement in 2026. The premium over the donor cars may seem excessive, but the 50 Skytop and 70 Speedtop buyers clearly felt otherwise.