BMW surprised us back in February when it introduced a two-tone X7 in Japan. Until then, only the 7 Series had ever featured a color split between the upper and lower body. While the Nishiki Lounge was initially a one-off, strong customer interest prompted the luxury automaker to reconsider and offer the lavish SUV for sale. However, you’d better act fast. BMW is only making, and they won’t come cheap.

BMW Japan is charging an additional 5,500,000 yen ($37,230) on top of the X7’s base price. Customers can mix multiple color combinations when configuring either the xDrive40d or the X7 M60i. The diesel starts at 14,380,000 yen ($97,000), while the M Performance model begins at 18,200,000 yen ($123,000). That’s before the usual options and the special paint surcharge.

That extra fee offers more than just a dual-tone paint job. Echoing the Nishiki Lounge concept, this limited-run X7 comes with exclusive trim elements never before seen on a production BMW. Buyers can choose from 12 traditional patterns, each incorporating foil decoration across the dashboard, center console, and door panels.

To sweeten the pot, the luxury SUV features new floor mats in a variety of colors from Kawashima Selkon Textiles, a Kyoto-based fabric maker established in 1843. The result is a highly customized X7, verging on Rolls-Royce Cullinan levels of personalization. The X7 Nishiki Lounge is available only through dealerships, as the configuration process isn’t offered online. You’ll likely want to visit a showroom anyway to check out samples of the available paints and interior trims in person.

It’ll be interesting to see whether BMW expands the two-tone treatment beyond Japan. It might be too late for the current “G07,” but we wouldn’t rule it out for the upcoming “G67.” The second-generation X7 is due in 2027, with gasoline, diesel, and electric powertrains, plus ALPINA-badged versions available with both ICE and EV setups.

Source: BMW Japan