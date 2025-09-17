Sports car enthusiasts are generally against large, heavy SUVs like the Cullinan. However, they still appreciate BMW for keeping the V12 engine alive, even if only for the Rolls-Royce brand. This is one of just two twelve-cylinder SUVs available in 2025, with the other being the Ferrari Purosangue. The Bentley Bentayga W12 is gone, while models such as the Audi Q7 V12 TDI and Mercedes-AMG G65 are a distant memory, let alone the Lamborghini LM002.

But the Cullinan doesn’t target customers who prefer lightweight, low-slung coupes. It’s for those seeking ultimate luxury in a practical SUV format. With that in mind, Rolls-Royce is focusing on other areas to entice buyers. Case in point: today’s press release for the Cullinan Cosmos doesn’t even mention the venerable twin-turbo, 6.75-liter “N74” engine. Not even once. Instead, it highlights other features that make this luxobarge stand out.

A one-of-one commission, the posh living room on wheels is the first Rolls-Royce to feature a fully hand-painted Starlight Headliner. More than 160 hours went into painting the ceiling to resemble the Milky Way. Acrylic paint was applied with a makeup brush in areas where a mist effect was desired.

Multiple brushes were used for the starry headliner, along with more than 20 layers of paint to capture the “drama of outer space.” The star motif also extends to the headrests and door panels, as well as the passenger side of the dashboard, which features additional hand-painted details. Charles Blue and Grace White leathers cover nearly every surface, paired with a Piano White trim. Special badges on the side sills mark this as no ordinary Cullinan, if such a thing exists at all.

On the outside, the Cullinan Cosmos wears Arabescato Pearl paint. A hand-painted twin coachline in Charles Blue accentuates the SUV’s stately body, while the majestic Spirit of Ecstasy statuette lights up at night to mimic a distant star.

As always, pricing is not disclosed. We do know the vehicle was commissioned in the UAE through the Dubai office, and it surely cost a not-so-small fortune. In the United States, even a base Cullinan is a $400,000+ SUV, with the Black Badge pushing past $470,000.

The Cullinan Cosmos follows last year’s Spectre Lunaflair, another one-off commission built to celebrate the universe.