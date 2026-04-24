The next-generation BMW X7 could be getting one of the most talked-about features in the luxury car world. Speaking with Autoblog, Michael Keller, Vice President of Product Management Americas for BMW Group US, hinted that the BMW Theater Screen — currently exclusive to the 7 Series sedan — could eventually make its way into BMW’s largest SUV. “You have to think about the interpretation of something like [the theater screen] and how it would fit in the vehicle,” Keller said. “There is a new X7 coming. So perhaps you could do something like that eventually.” Of course, this is no way a confirmation that such screen is currently planned for the new G67 X7.

8K, 31.3-inch Screen

For those unfamiliar, the Theater Screen is the crown jewel of the 7 Series rear cabin. The 31.3-inch curved display folds down from the Sky Lounge LED panoramic roof, transforming the back seat into a cool cinema experience. It supports video streaming from apps like Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, handles Zoom calls, and connects via Apple AirPlay or Bluetooth. Now it also comes with a camera so you can do video calls.

The display runs at a native resolution of 2560 x 1080 and pairs with a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system to deliver an audio-visual experience unlike anything else available in a production car. When not in use, it retracts cleanly into the headliner, keeping the cabin feeling open and uncluttered. The Theater Screen has been part of the G70 7 Series since its introduction, and remains one of the most compelling reasons to spec the Executive Lounge package, which also adds a reclining rear seat with a passenger-side ottoman.

Keller was careful to note that the X7’s packaging and proportions differ meaningfully from the 7 Series, meaning any implementation would need to be tailored to the SUV’s interior architecture — and the screen may not arrive at exactly 31.3 inches. The X7’s roofline, headroom dynamics, and the way passengers sit in an SUV versus a low-slung sedan all present unique engineering challenges that BMW would need to work through before bringing the feature to market in a new form.

Next Generation BMW X7 Coming in 2027

The current G07 X7 is already one of the more refined three-row SUVs on sale, offering a spacious second row and optional captain’s chairs, but it has never quite matched the sheer indulgence of the 7 Series rear cabin. Adding Theater Screen capability to the next-generation model would change that calculus entirely, putting the X7 in direct conversation with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS on rear-seat experience — two vehicles that command significantly higher price tags.

[Source: Autoblog]