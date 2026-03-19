Article Summary BMW product chief Bernd Körber believes there's potential for an SUV positioned above the X7.

BMW is looking into whether a new flagship SUV is feasible but a final decision hasn't been taken.

If it does get the green light, it'll primarily target the United States, but ideally, BMW would want it to reach other markets.

BMW dealers in the United States have been asking for an even larger SUV to lure buyers who might otherwise choose an American product. The Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade are both bigger than the X7, as is the Infiniti QX80. Although Munich isn’t committing to a more spacious X model for now, it is exploring the potential of a new flagship SUV.

Speaking with journalists at the i3 sedan’s reveal this week, product chief Bernd Körber said BMW is keeping an eye on the supersized SUV segment. The company sees potential, as the X5 and X7 are both in high demand, especially in the United States and the Middle East. The luxury automaker could go a size above, but it’s not a done deal yet:

“BMW could do something that will work in that segment. I would also say, why not? The X5 is very successful. The X7 is very successful. That segment is 90% U.S. and 10% Middle East, more or less. So, let’s see. If we see that [there is demand] in the U.S., then it would be something. Of course, inherently, we would also like to look into something that works more or less globally.”

Körber sees room in the lineup for a larger SUV “that would fit the brand and the segment.” However, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen. BMW isn’t making any promises for the time being. Consequently, the so-called “Rugged” project remains at the rumor stage, so the “G74” may or may not reach production.

If it’s approved, it may be one of the six electric SUVs BMW wants to build in Spartanburg by 2030. The three-row adventure model is also likely to offer plug-in hybrid powertrains with large-displacement gas engines. It’s said to be more than just a dressed-up X5 or X7. Instead, it would be a distinct model with some off-road capability, rivaling the G-Class and Defender.

The “X9” moniker has been floating around for a while, but nothing is official. If reports that a production version will arrive around 2029 are accurate, a final decision is likely imminent. For now, the official word from BMW is that a new model atop the X lineup is a possibility, not a promise.

Even without an X9 or something to that effect, the SUV lineup is still expanding. BMW is launching an iX5 this year, followed by an iX7 in 2027. By 2028, there could also be an iX6. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase iX3 for China and a few other markets debuts next month. The X portfolio will expand further with an iX4, possibly before the end of the year. Additionally, some of the electric SUVs are expected to receive both M Performance and full M variants.

There’s a lot happening in the SUV family, with or without a new range topper. Beyond these additions, BMW is expected to phase out the iX and XM in the coming years, following the discontinuation of the X4 at the end of last year.