The Audi Q9 is months away from becoming a real threat for the BMW X7 as competition in the fullsize luxury segment heats up.

Article Summary Audi will introduce the first-ever Q9 this summer, roughly a year before BMW launches the second-generation X7.

The Audi Q9 will initially go on sale in the United States this year but it will be sold in other markets as well.

A new Audi Q7 will also break cover later in 2026.

Audi aims to combat dwindling sales by addressing a significant gap in its lineup. While Mercedes-Benz has been selling the GL/GLS for 20 years and the BMW X7 is already eight years old, Ingolstadt still lacks a direct rival. That’s about to change, as the Four Rings confirmed today plans to unveil the first-ever Q9 this summer.

The Audi Q9 will initially launch in the United States as the brand’s first full-size luxury SUV with a proper third row. Although the Q7 offers seven seats, its larger sibling will deliver a more usable third row. The bigger footprint should also translate into greater cargo capacity with all seats in place.

Audi remains tight-lipped about technical specifications but says the Q9 will feature a “spacious interior and numerous technological features tailored to the needs of customers in North America.” Like the X7 and GLS, the Q9 will likely be a global model with a strong focus on the U.S., where three-row luxury SUVs are in high demand. The Middle East could also prove a lucrative market for the upcoming flagship SUV.

Audi Rules Out Electric Q9 To Fight The Upcoming BMW iX7

While the X7 (G67) will offer an electric iX7 variant, Audi has no such plans for the Q9. Its largest SUV to date will rely exclusively on combustion engines, some integrated into plug-in hybrid powertrains. V6 engines will likely account for the bulk of sales, although higher-end versions may also feature V8 power.

The Audi Q9 isn’t the only full-size luxury SUV in development within the Volkswagen Group. Porsche is also working on a three-row model positioned above the Cayenne. Its arrival will add further pressure on BMW, which is expected to launch the next-generation X7 in fall 2027.

BMW is rumored to push the X7 further upmarket with features borrowed from the 7 Series. These could include two-tone paint, automatic doors, and the massive 31.3-inch Theatre Screen. Rear passengers may also benefit from ventilated and massaging seats. We’ve heard that even the base version will have soft-close doors as standard equipment.

A successor to the ALPINA XB7 will allow BMW to rival high-end Q9 configurations with more standard equipment and exclusive features. While three-row SUVs may seem excessive to some European buyers, demand remains strong in other regions. Key competitors beyond Germany include the Cadillac Escalade, Lincoln Navigator, and Infiniti QX80.

Their popularity is so strong that BMW is even considering a model above the X7. Although the Rolls-Royce Cullinan already fills that role within the broader group, Munich is exploring a new SUV to bridge the gap between the X7 and Cullinan. Nothing is finalized, but the mere consideration of an X9 or similar model underscores just how important these large luxury SUVs have become.