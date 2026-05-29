BMW M's best-selling car from 2022 through 2024 gets an appearance package that brings black details inside and out.

Article Summary The BMW i4 M60 is now available in Europe with an optional Black Package with dark details inside and out.

Customers are not restricted to Sapphire Black as the full gamut of colors is available.

The i4 M60's interior can also be ordered with different upholstery colors.

With the new i3 sedan waiting in the wings, the i4 M60 is not long for this world. Depending on the region, BMW may retire its first electric M Performance model either by late 2026 / early 2027. When the inevitable happens, the entire i4 lineup is expected to be discontinued. Yes, the lesser versions are unlikely to survive. Nevertheless, there’s still time for the hot derivative to receive updates.

Announced this week for the M340i/M340d Sedan/Touring, the Black Package gives the i4 M60 a more sinister vibe. You’re not restricted to ordering the M-flavored electric 4 Series Gran Coupe in Sapphire Black. The full array of colors remains available, including Fire Red. Buyers can also spend extra on Individual finishes, such as the striking €4,900 Frozen Tampa Bay Green featured in the gallery below.

Priced at €2,380 in Germany, the Black Package combines 19-inch Jet Black wheels with darker side and rear badges. BMW also applies the full Shadow Line treatment, including black accents within the headlights. Regardless of the exterior paint you choose, all i4 M60 models ordered with the optional package come equipped with M Sport brakes.

The Interior Remains Customizable

Much like BMW doesn’t force buyers to choose black paint, the interior doesn’t have to be dark either. The Black Package bundles carbon fiber accents with seatbelts in M colors, but everything else remains customizable. Depending on how much they’re willing to spend, buyers can choose from synthetic and real leather, plus the velour-like PerformTex. Individual upholsteries are predictably the most expensive option, priced at €2,450.

If you’d rather stick with combustion engines, the six-cylinder M440i and M440d models are also available with the Black Package. While the more practical Gran Coupe is living on borrowed time, the Coupe and Convertible are allegedly set to remain in production for roughly three more years. BMW is expected to keep the two-door 4 Series models and their M Performance and M counterparts until 2029.

In the meantime, this may very well be the last update for the 4 Series Gran Coupe and the i4. BMW will begin production of the new i3 in August at the Munich plant, and it’s reasonable to assume the company doesn’t want its shiny Neue Klasse sedan overlapping with the aging i4 for too long. The best-selling BMW M car in 2022, 2023, and 2024, the i4 M50/M60 will eventually make way for an M Performance-badged i3 and even a full-fat electric M3 (ZA0).