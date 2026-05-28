BMW murders out the M340i and M340d in Europe, where M Performance version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe and i4 adopt a similar black look.

Article Summary The Black Package brings dark badging and wheels for several M Performance models part of the 3 Series and 4 Series lineups.

Inside, the cars feature a carbon fiber trim and seatbelts with M-colored stitching

The new package is already available in the German configurator, priced at 2,500 euros for the M340i Touring.

The seventh-generation 3 Series is not long for this world. BMW has already teased the “G50,” meaning the “G20” is on its way out. Before the current sports sedan is discontinued, a new Black Package brings a last-minute update. It is also available on the more practical wagon (“G21”), adding a darker tone inside and out.

However, the Black Package is not available across the board. In Europe, buyers must step up to an M Performance model, whether the M340i or the M340d. These six-cylinder variants receive black badging on the sides and rear, along with 19-inch M-branded “995 M” double-spoke wheels finished in Jet Black. These alloys will also become a standalone option on M Performance versions of all 4 Series body styles.

As expected, the murdered-out look is reinforced by the Shadow Line exterior treatment. It brings a high-gloss black kidney grille and black-chrome exhaust tips. The headlights also gain darkened accents, while the brake calipers remain red for contrast. Buyers are not limited to Sapphire Black, as the full exterior color palette remains available.

Inside, an M340i or M340d Sedan or Touring equipped with the Black Package gets carbon-fiber dashboard trim and M-colored seatbelt stitching. In Germany, BMW charges an extra €2,500 for the M340i Touring shown here.

The M440i/M440d Gran Coupe And The i4 M60 Also Get The Black Package

If the outgoing 3 Series is not your cup of tea, the Black Package is also offered on other six-cylinder models. The M440i and M440d 4 Series Gran Coupe can be specified with the dark theme, as can the fully electric i4 M60. As with the 3 Series, time is also running out for the electric 4 Series Gran Coupe, as BMW is reportedly set to end production between late 2026 and early 2027 depending on the market. While nothing is official, the entire “G26” lineup could be phased out, not just the i4.

Meanwhile, the i3 sedan has already been revealed as the i4’s de facto successor. The eighth-generation 3 Series will debut in the coming months before entering production in Dingolfing. The M340i will make way for a more powerful M350, while the M340d is unlikely to be replaced by another diesel-powered M Performance variant.

For those who want a more practical 3 Series, BMW has already previewed the next-generation Touring as an electric “NA1.” Internal-combustion fans need not worry entirely, as a “G51” with gas and diesel power is also expected. The long-roof 3 Series could break cover as early as 2027.