You can build the first BMW M2 with all-wheel drive in the German configurator, where the math begins at 81,300 euros.

Article Summary BMW charges an extra 3,000 euros over the rear-wheel-drive M2 with an automatic transmission.

The xDrive version is the most expensive M2 money can buy.

The now-retired M2 CS was considerably pricier, at 115,000 euros.

When BMW rolled out a series of model updates in Europe last week, it intentionally left out the best part. There was no mention of the long-rumored M2 xDrive, as the company opted to make a separate announcement. The all-paw G87 is finally official, and better yet, you can already build one in the German configurator.

At €81,300, it’s predictably the most expensive M2 money can buy. It commands a €3,000 premium over the equivalent rear-wheel-drive version with an automatic transmission. Pricey as it may be, it’s still a performance bargain compared to the M2 CS. When it debuted last year in Germany, the Competition Sport carried a princely €115,000 sticker price.

While the comparison might not be entirely fair given the special status the CS enjoys, the M2 xDrive is now the quickest M2 ever. It reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.7 seconds, shaving a tenth of a second off the limited-run CS. Incidentally, the latter has already disappeared from configurators. BMW’s recent CS models have typically had a one-year production run, so we’re not surprised the M2 CS is already gone.

M2 CS xDrive: Will It Happen?

The next logical step would be for BMW to develop an all-wheel-drive M2 CS, but it’s too early to say whether that will happen. The G87 still has around three years left in its lifecycle, leaving plenty of time for BMW to push the formula even further. Additionally, the company has left the door open for a CSL version, although we imagine that would remain strictly rear-wheel drive.

For now, the M2 xDrive is the crème de la crème. Much like its bigger brother, the M4, it retains a tail-happy character thanks to an all-wheel-drive system with a rear-biased setup. Further mirroring the G82 xDrive, it features a dedicated 2WD mode that completely disconnects the front axle.

Any downsides? Aside from the higher asking price, the M2 xDrive is predictably heavier. In German specification, it tips the scales at 1,790 kilograms without a driver, making it 60 kg heavier than its rear-wheel-drive sibling. It also outweighs the M2 CS by 90 kg. Will you notice the extra heft? Probably not.

The upsides are easier to spot. Beyond the performance gains, all-wheel drive turns the M2 into a true year-round car for buyers in colder climates who regularly face slippery conditions where AWD can make a difference.

The M2 xDrive’s European market launch is scheduled for late summer.