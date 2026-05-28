Article Summary An Individual color costs 4,900 euros in Germany.

The nine Individual colors join the already available Tanzanite Blue and Frozen Space Silver.

There are now 11 Individual paint options for the BMW iX3.

The Debrecen site is an entirely new factory within the BMW Group’s production network. Naturally, it was conceived from the outset with a paint shop capable of handling Individual colors. Already running double shifts, the Hungarian factory initially offered only two special finishes: Tanzanite Blue and Frozen Space Silver. Now, nine additional shades are available for the iX3.

Available for a steep €4,900 in Germany, the Individual colors dramatically change the iX3’s appearance. That’s especially true if you opt for eye-catching paint jobs such as the ones highlighted here: Java Green II (above) and Voodoo Blue (below). The other seven hues joining the Individual palette are Sepang Bronze, Purple Silk, Malachite Green, Grigio Telesto, Twilight Purple, Urban Green, and Orinoco Pearl.

Beyond the expanded Individual color selection, the iX3 also gains a new exterior option. Although this 21-inch M-branded aerodynamic wheel design was already available in a two-tone finish, buyers can now choose it in Jet Black. The upgrade costs an additional €1,550 over the standard 20-inch wheels and is €150 pricier than the black-and-silver version.

The BMW iX3 Also Gets New Interior Options

The exterior tweaks are not the only changes BMW is introducing for the iX3 in Europe today. The second-generation electric crossover also receives a couple of interior updates. Going forward, buyers can order it with optional Agave Green upholstery and heated rear seats. In addition, customers are no longer limited to the 50 xDrive. A cheaper iX3 40 is now available with rear-wheel drive, a single motor, and a smaller battery.

These updates should make the iX3 even more popular in Europe, where it is already outselling the combustion-powered X3 G45. BMW has already accumulated more than 50,000 orders for its first Neue Klasse SUV, and with order books now open in North America, demand is expected to rise further. A long-wheelbase iX3 is also launching this year in China with a more upscale interior featuring ventilated seats.

Keep in mind that the iX3 is still within its first year of production. Consequently, it’s reasonable to expect additional updates as the “NA5” generation evolves. Beyond the widely reported iX3 40 xDrive, iX3 M60, and X3 M versions, more variants are likely on the way. For example, China’s ventilated seats will probably make their way to other markets eventually. M Performance Parts are currently limited to a handful of items, although we wouldn’t be surprised if BMW has more planned.

As a final note, BMW still hasn’t integrated the iX3 into its separate Individual website. However, all the special colors mentioned above are already available in the German configurator, where you can view the vehicle from more angles than those shown here.