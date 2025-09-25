BMW’s best-selling luxury SUV is about to enter a new chapter. The next-generation BMW X5, chassis code G65, is rumored to begin production in August 2026 before arriving in showrooms as a 2027 model year vehicle. Our exclusive renderings, inspired by recent heavily camouflaged prototypes, imagine how BMW’s flagship SUV could evolve under the influence of the Neue Klasse design language.

A Familiar Shape with Neue Klasse Details

From the front, the render shows a design that borrows cues from the upcoming iX3 (NA0). The kidney grille is cleaner and more upright, framed by slim headlights with two slanted LEDs inside the housing. Along the side, the X5 retains its iconic proportions but gains more sculpted surfacing and fewer character lines, signaling a move toward a tidier, more futuristic look. Wing-style handles, mounted high along the beltline, echo the Vision Neue Klasse X concept.

The rear is where the render makes a bold statement. The taillights flow into a central ridge across the trunk, connected by a thin LED bar. Each taillight ends in an inverted V-shaped signature, adding distinction while hinting at the Neue Klasse’s emphasis on light-based design motifs.

Rendered: BMW X5 M60

Our render also imagines the BMW X5 M60, which will remain powered by the twin-turbo V8. As with today’s model, the M60 sports quad exhaust tips, giving it the same stance and attitude as a full-fat X5 M. While the eight-cylinder’s future in Europe is less certain, the U.S. market will continue to see the S68 V8 mild-hybrid carried over.

Production Timeline and Interior

Though the X5 debuts as a 2027 model year, production kicks off in August 2026, with first deliveries expected late that year or early 2027. Inside, the SUV takes a leap forward: early spy shots already revealed Neue Klasse tech like the Panoramic Vision display and a 17.9-inch center screen integrated into a redesigned dash.

Powertrain: Gas, Hybrid, EV, and More

BMW is preparing the broadest X5 lineup yet. The G65 will be offered with:

Gasoline models: six-cylinder and V8 options, including plug-in hybrids like the 50e and M60e.

six-cylinder and V8 options, including plug-in hybrids like the 50e and M60e. All-electric iX5: BMW’s first fully electric X5, expected in 50 xDrive, 60 xDrive, and M70 xDrive trims. Built on an 800-volt system, the SUV will allow a rumored 350 kW+ charging, adding around 186 miles of range in ten minutes. A rumored iX5 REx with over 1,000 kilometers of range may follow for some markets, even though a final decision has yet to be made.

BMW’s first fully electric X5, expected in 50 xDrive, 60 xDrive, and M70 xDrive trims. Built on an 800-volt system, the SUV will allow a rumored 350 kW+ charging, adding around 186 miles of range in ten minutes. A rumored iX5 REx with over 1,000 kilometers of range may follow for some markets, even though a final decision has yet to be made. Diesel versions: for select markets outside the U.S.

for select markets outside the U.S. Hydrogen: planned for 2028, extending BMW’s fuel-cell program beyond the iX5 pilot fleet.

China will also receive a long-wheelbase variant, while the rest of the world continues with standard proportions.

Longer Cycle, Bigger Ambitions

BMW is currently planning for G65 production to run through July 2035, an unusually long lifecycle that reflects the variety of drivetrains and global demand. For fans of more power, the rumormill churns out that we’ll see another full X5 M. Given BMW M’s product cadence, such a model would likely appear after the debut of the series X5.