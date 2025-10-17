We’re certainly living in an interesting timeline. BMW now has two full-fledged M cars with plug-in hybrid setups and is working on another that will ditch the combustion engine altogether. Even though the regular i3 “NA0” electric sedan hasn’t been revealed yet, its M sibling has become a familiar sight at the Nürburgring.

New spy photos taken near the demanding Green Hell show an electric M3 “ZA0” prototype parked during a lunch break at BMW M’s test center in Nürburg. The test car features a Gen6 battery pack with round cells, although its exact capacity remains unknown. For reference, the new iX3 50 xDrive uses a 108.7-kWh battery, which will likely power the i3 as well.

Could the M division downsize it to reduce the weight penalty compared to the gas M3? It’s possible, but too early to say. Either way, BMW knows traditionalists will always favor a combustion engine. For them, an M3 “G84” with an inline-six is also in development. However, that one too will probably be electrified to meet stricter emissions regulations. No, not with a plug-in hybrid like big-brother M5, but a mild-hybrid “S58.”

Spy photos suggest the two M3 variants will share much of their design. Since styling is subjective, that could be good or bad news depending on personal taste. We’re fans of the new iX3 and confident that the Neue Klasse styling will work even better on sedans. Beneath the skin, the two M3s will be completely different. The “ZA0” will ride on a dedicated EV platform, which explains its shorter nose compared to the CLAR-based “G84.”

While the gas M3 is rumored to come exclusively with all-wheel drive, the electric M3 could launch as a rear-wheel-drive model. Beyond styling and iDrive X, the two might have more in common. Reports indicate the “G84” won’t offer a manual gearbox, meaning both versions will be automatic only.

For now, there’s still time to buy an M3 with three pedals. Production of the “G80” is reportedly set to end in February 2027, with the more practical “G81” Touring following in October that same year. Expect order books to close several months before those dates.

If you’re ready for an electric M3, it’s expected to arrive first. The “ZA0” could enter production in Munich as early as March 2027, while the “G84” is allegedly scheduled for Dingolfing from July 2028. Of the two M3 variants, only the electric one is said to be getting a wagon version, codenamed “ZA1.”