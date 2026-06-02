AWD, 185 extra pounds, no manual, $4,225 more. Here is what you give up and what you get.

Article Summary The M2 xDrive starts at $73,600 — $4,225 more than the RWD — and is the faster car at 3.6s 0-60, but adds 185 lbs and drops the manual gearbox entirely.

The RWD M2 at $69,375 is the only way to get a six-speed manual, and remains the lighter, cheaper, and more driver-focused choice for warm-weather or weekend buyers.

The xDrive's 2WD mode lets you disable AWD on track, but it still weighs more and costs more — the decision comes down to geography and whether you want three pedals.

The G87 BMW M2 lineup just got more complicated. With the M2 with M xDrive, BMW now sells two versions of the same car that are actually different in ways that matter — the choice depends on where you live and how you drive, not which spec sheet looks better. So which one do you buy? Here is a straight answer.

The Case For The M2 With M xDrive

Start with the obvious one: if you live somewhere that gets real winters — Chicago, Denver, Boston, anywhere that sees more than a dusting of snow — the RWD M2 is a seasonal car. You either put it away from November through March or, unlike many Americans, you put winter tires on it. The M xDrive version simplifies the choices a bit, even though I would argue winter tires should be mandatory.

Now, the car could handle ice and snow with the same rear-wheel-biased character but with the front axle standing by to bail you out when things get away from you. BMW says the system defaults to rear-wheel drive in normal conditions and only pulls in the fronts when the rears lose traction. In practice, that means the xDrive car still drives like an M car most of the time — it just doesn’t strand you when the temperature drops. Again, a proper tire would help a lot with traction, even if it’s RWD, but that’s another story for another day.

Then there are the performance numbers. The xDrive car runs 0-60 in 3.6 seconds (3.3 with one-foot rollout), which is 0.3 seconds quicker than the RWD automatic. On a drag strip that is a meaningful gap. On track, the additional traction off slower corners translates to better exit speed. If raw acceleration and lap times are what you are optimizing for and you are not buying the M2 CS, the xDrive is the faster car. Full stop.

There is also the 2WD mode. Via the M Setup menu, the driver can switch the xDrive car to rear-wheel drive with DSC fully deactivated. That means on a track day, you can run the car exactly as a RWD M2 would run — same rear-only torque delivery, same slide-happy character — and then switch back to AWD for the highway home. The xDrive car technically does everything the RWD car does, plus more.

And then there is Borusan Turkish Blue. BMW Individual’s new special finish is available on the M2 for the first time with the xDrive model. It is a distinctive color and if that color matters to you (and for some buyers it will), the xDrive is the only way to get it on an M2 right now.

The Case For The RWD M2

The RWD M2 weighs around 3,800 lbs. The xDrive car weighs 3,988 lbs. That 185-lb difference is the AWD hardware — transfer case, front driveshafts, control units — and it is not nothing. The RWD car already drew criticism for being heavy when the G87 launched; the xDrive pushes that number closer to 4,000 lbs, which is a strange place for a compact sports car to be. At 8.4 lbs per horsepower, the xDrive M2 is not slow, but the RWD car’s better power-to-weight ratio is a real advantage anywhere that weight matters, which is most places you would actually want to drive an M2 hard.

The more important point is the manual gearbox. The RWD M2 offers a six-speed manual at no extra cost over the automatic. The xDrive car is automatic-only — there is no manual option, and it’s not coming. For a meaningful segment of M2 buyers, that single fact ends the conversation. The manual M2 is the last affordable, compact, three-pedal BMW M car you can buy new.

It’s tough to argue that a well-driven manual M2 in the right conditions — a good road, no traffic, the driver actually engaged — is a more involving experience than the same car with a torque converter doing the work. The automatic is objectively quicker. The manual is subjectively better. Anyone who tells you those two things are not both true at the same time is optimizing for the wrong thing.

The price gap is also real. The RWD M2 starts at $69,375. The xDrive starts at $73,600. That is $4,225 more before you touch an options sheet, and a manual RWD car at base price is the purest version of what the M2 was designed to be.

What They Share

It is worth being clear about what the xDrive car does not change, because some of the concern around AWD M cars is that the system softens the character of the vehicle. Here, it largely does not. Both cars run the same 473 hp (480 hp in European spec) 3.0-liter straight-six with M TwinPower Turbo technology. Both get the same Adaptive M suspension — double-joint spring strut up front, five-link rear, M-specific kinematics throughout. Both use the same M Compound brakes with six-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floaters at the rear. Tire spec is identical: 275/35ZR19 at the front, 285/30ZR20 at the rear.

The xDrive version also introduces BMW M Ignite, a new pre-chamber combustion process borrowed from racing that reduces fuel consumption under high loads. BMW plans to bring this to all M straight-six engines from mid-2026 onward, so it is probably only a matter of time before the RWD M2 gets it too — but for now, it is an xDrive exclusive. But there is a caveat: the U.S. models do not get this new tech. Is one engine variant better than the other? We don’t know yet, but I’m sure we will find out soon enough.

So Which One?

If you drive your M2 year-round in a cold climate, the xDrive is the obvious answer. If 0-60 times and track performance are your primary metrics, the xDrive is also the answer. If you want a color no M2 has ever offered before, same.

If you want the manual, the choice is already made for you: it is the RWD car or nothing. If you are somewhere warm, drive mostly on weekends, care about involving driving experiences over outright performance, and have any interest in the three-pedal setup, the RWD M2 at $69,375 is still the better car for you — lighter, cheaper, more analog, and arguably more honest about what an M2 is supposed to be.

If it was me? I’ll get the M2 xDrive so this becomes my daily driver…