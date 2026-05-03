We tested the X5 PHEV on city, highway, and country roads with climate on auto. Here is what the battery delivered.

Article Summary The 2026 X5 xDrive50e beat its official 38-mile EV range rating by more than 7 miles in combined real-world driving

BMW increased charging speed to 11 kW on the new model, up from 7 kW on the previous generation

Total system output is 483 horsepower from a detuned B58 inline-six paired with a 194 hp electric motor

BMW rates the 2026 X5 xDrive50e for 38 miles of pure electric range. That number is worth testing, because plug-in hybrid range estimates have historically been the most optimistic figures in the entire automotive business. So we charged the car to full, selected pure electric mode, and drove it across city streets, highways and open country roads with the climate on auto. The result? We got 45.4 miles.

How the Range Test Actually Works

Selecting pure electric mode on the X5 PHEV does a few things worth knowing. A confirmation appears in the iDrive display stating that maximum power and maximum speed have been reduced. BMW shows available power at roughly 60% on the right side of the instrument cluster and caps the top speed in pure electric mode at around 85 mph. In practice, that’s enough for any highway driving you’re likely to do.

If you need full power at any point — an emergency, a merge, whatever — you smash the throttle through the floor detent and the full 483 horsepower is available. BMW didn’t hobble the car, just the defaults.

The regenerative braking on this generation is considerably stronger than earlier plug-in hybrids. Lift off the throttle and the car slows meaningfully, enough that you barely need the brake pedal in stop-and-go conditions. Earlier PHEV X3 models essentially coasted when you lifted. This one actually recaptures energy with some authority.

The Numbers, Put in Context

The X5 50e has a 29.5 kWh total battery. BMW rates the usable capacity at 25.7 kWh. Over our 45.4-mile drive, that works out to about 1.76 miles per kWh — not efficient by EV standards (an i3 will do around 4 miles per kWh without trying), but the X5 weighs considerably more and carries a full turbocharged inline-six under the hood.

Total system output is 483 horsepower and 517 lb-ft of torque. The B58 inline-six is detuned slightly to 289 horsepower in this application; the electric motor contributes 194 hp. Power goes to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic. The electric motor sits where a torque converter used to live, between the engine and transmission.

When the battery runs out, the transition to hybrid mode is quiet. The engine turns on, a note appears in iDrive, and power delivery doesn’t change. BMW doesn’t reduce available performance as the battery drains.

What Changed on the 2026 Model

The headline update for the 2026 model year is charging speed. The car now accepts up to 11 kW on AC charging, up from 7 kW on the previous generation. The early 2021-era G01 X3 PHEV could only manage 3 kW. BMW includes a “flexible fast charger” in the trunk that’s rated for up to 40 amps and 9.6 kW — usable if you have a NEMA 14-50 outlet at home.

The small travel adapter it also includes tops out around 2.5 to 3 kW, which is fine for a top-up overnight but won’t fill a 29.5 kWh battery before morning if you start from empty. The charging port is J1772 only. There’s no CCS. If you were hoping for DC fast charging on your PHEV, you’re still waiting.

What You Give Up in the Trunk

The battery is a 212-kilogram pack mounted under the rear floor, forward of the rear differential. That placement keeps the weight reasonably centered, which matters — shove a battery pack behind the rear axle and the handling suffers. The tradeoff is that the storage area under the trunk floor is gone, replaced by the battery. Third-row seating is unavailable in the PHEV X5. So is the optional spare tire. The fuel tank drops by 3.7 gallons compared to the standard X5, leaving an 18.2-gallon tank. Air suspension is standard on the PHEV; it’s an option on the non-electrified cars.

Who This Car Actually Makes Sense For

If you can charge at home and your daily driving stays under 45 miles — realistically, most commutes do — the X5 PHEV spends most of its life as an electric car with a 500-plus combined-mile safety net for longer trips. That’s a genuinely useful use case, not a marketing exercise.

It costs more than the standard X5 and weighs more. But the standard air suspension, the usable electric range, and the fact that BMW has been iterating this powertrain steadily rather than letting it stagnate make it worth considering seriously. The next-generation X5 is expected within a year or so. If BMW keeps improving at this rate, it should be worth watching.

Watch the full range test and under-car battery pack walkthrough in the video above.