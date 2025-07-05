BMW has faced plenty of criticism for its current design language, but few people have anything negative to say about this duo. The foundation for the Skytop and Speedtop was already solid, as both are based on the 8 Series. Bavaria’s targa and shooting brake pair are built on the M8 chassis but feature completely bespoke bodywork. For the first time, both cars are on display under the same roof at the BMW Welt in Munich.

BMW Group Head of Design Adrian van Hooydonk took to Instagram to share images of the stunning cars. While the Skytop is already sold out, a few build slots for the Speedtop are still available. As for the price? BMW won’t say, but the wagon is reportedly priced at €500,000, about the same as the convertible when orders were open. Production is limited to just 120 units: 70 convertibles and 50 wagons.

Aside from parting with half a million euros, owners must accept a trade-off: neither car has rear seats. Still, anyone spending that kind of money can easily afford a more practical Touring or SUV. The Skytop and Speedtop are aimed squarely at BMW’s wealthiest clientele, those willing to spend Rolls-Royce money on a BMW.

And yet, these aren’t even the most expensive BMWs ever made. The 3.0 CSL, based on the M4 CSL, allegedly had a sticker price of €750,000. Limited to 50 units, it remains the most powerful inline-six car ever built by the brand. Another special M car could be on the horizon. Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, told BMWBLOG that the M division has secured a slot for a future limited-run series.

Production of the Speedtop won’t begin until late 2026. Like the Skytop, it won’t be officially sold in the United States due to high homologation costs, which would cut into already fragile profit margins. However, much like the 3.0 CSL, these special M8s could still make it stateside under show-and-display exemptions. Even so, owners are unlikely to drive them often, given their rarity. Putting on miles could hurt resale value, and many buyers will treat these cars purely as investments.

It’s still unclear whether the retro-modern styling of these cars will influence BMW’s mainstream lineup. The brand is on the verge of launching its Neue Klasse design language, with prototypes of the iX3 and i3 hinting at smoother, cleaner bodywork. Fewer creases and angles, similar to those found on the Skytop and Speedtop, could signal a design shift. Here’s hoping that some of this exclusive flair trickles down to the cars that regular buyers can afford.