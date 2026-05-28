BMW fires up the configurator for the iX3 40, a new entry-level version with a single motor, rear-wheel drive, and a smaller battery with less range.

Article Summary The BMW iX3 40 starts at 63,400 euros in Germany, undercutting the iX3 50 xDrive by 7,500 euros.

It goes 637 kilometers (396 miles) on a single charge, courtesy of an 82.6-kWh battery.

The rear-mounted electric motor produces 315 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft).

Originally announced at the end of March, the BMW iX3 40 has finally touched down in Europe. The new entry point into the electric SUV’s lineup can now be configured online. It’s aimed at buyers willing to make a few concessions to avoid paying the premium that comes with the iX3 50 xDrive. Pricing starts at €63,400 in Germany before options. Our virtual build keeps everything standard, as we haven’t ticked any boxes on the options list.

It’s €7,500 cheaper than the iX3 50 xDrive, but what exactly are you losing? For starters, the iX3 40 is rear-wheel drive, meaning it doesn’t have a front motor. The rear-mounted unit produces 315 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft), so you’re down 148 hp and 145 Nm (107 lb-ft) compared to the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant.

Predictably, performance takes a hit. BMW quotes a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 5.9 seconds, making the iX3 40 a full second slower than the iX3 50 xDrive. It’s also slower at the top end, with a maximum speed of 124 mph (200 km/h), just shy of the 130 mph (209 km/h) achieved by the all-wheel-drive version.

The iX3 40 Has A Smaller Battery, Resulting In Less Range

Buyers are sacrificing more than just power and performance. The iX3 40 makes do with a smaller 82.6-kWh battery instead of the 108.7-kWh pack. Nevertheless, it can still travel up to 396 miles (637 kilometers) on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. That should be more than enough for people living in regions with a well-developed charging infrastructure. If range anxiety is a concern, the iX3 50 xDrive travels 104 miles (168 kilometers) farther.

The final disadvantage concerns charging power. The iX3 40 maxes out at 300 kW instead of the full 400 kW. Even so, adding 186 miles (300 kilometers) of range in 10 minutes is perfectly respectable. If you’re willing to wait twice as long, the battery can go from 10% to 80% in about 21 minutes.

As mentioned earlier, our iX3 40 is the absolute base model. It comes finished in Alpine White with 20-inch silver wheels (Style 1045). Inside, this Vivid Grey bi-color theme is the only no-cost option. The same applies to the steering wheel, as the Sport, M, and white versions all require an extra payment.

Additional iX3 Versions Are Planned

Although not officially announced yet, reports suggest an iX3 40 xDrive will join the lineup in the near future. Assuming it retains the smaller battery, it’ll likely offer slightly less range due to the extra weight of the front-mounted motor. At the same time, it’s bound to deliver more power than its rear-wheel-drive sibling.

At the other end of the lineup, the iX3 is all but confirmed to receive an M Performance derivative to bridge the gap until the full-fat X3 M arrives. The former could debut in Europe before the end of the year, while the latter is expected to complete the lineup sometime in 2027.