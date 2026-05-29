You can now build the new BMW 7 Series in the German configurator. Prices start at 117,900 euros for the 740 with an inline-six gasoline engine.

Article Summary This is the first time BMW shows the 7 Series facelift without the M Sport Package.

The base 7 Series comes in Alpine White with 20-inch wheels and artificial leather.

Only the 740 xDrive, i7 50 xDrive, i7 60 xDrive, and the i7 M70 xDrive models appear in the configurator. Additional versions will follow in November.

It’s been over a month since BMW unveiled the 7 Series facelift, but we had to wait until now to see it in the configurator. The G70 LCI is live in Germany, albeit in a reduced form. You can currently customize only the following versions: the inline-six 740 xDrive gasoline model and the fully electric i7 50 xDrive, i7 60 xDrive, and i7 M70 xDrive.

The configurator gives us our first opportunity to see the 2027 7 Series without the M Sport Package. While modern BMWs are not known for their restrained appearance, the base Design Pure Excellence trim is significantly toned down compared to configurations that include the letter “M.” Both the front and rear bumpers have a less aggressive design, creating a cleaner look thanks to fewer glossy black surfaces.

We kept our configuration standard by resisting the urge to tick any boxes on the massive list of options. The most affordable new 7 Series in its home market is the 740 xDrive, priced at €117,900. Alpine White is the only “free” color, as all the others command a surcharge. Customers can spend up to €14,000 on paint alone by choosing the new Dual-Finish option. Currently offered only in Tanzanite Blue, it combines glossy and matte finishes of the same color.

2027 BMW 7 Series With Zero Options

The 20-inch wheels are also standard, and BMW doesn’t charge extra for them. You can go as high as 22 inches and pay an additional €3,200 for an Individual aerodynamic set we saw earlier today on the new M760e.

Inside, BMW offers a few options without charging more. There are three Veganza artificial leather upholsteries to choose from: Mokka, Black, and Cognac. As for the trim on the dashboard and center console, the Fineline Lime open-pored matte fine-wood look is the only option that doesn’t command a premium. The others can cost as much as €1,400 for carbon fiber and the Individual Ash Flowing Grey open-pored fine-wood.

Of course, such a basic configuration will probably exist only in the virtual world. We have yet to see a completely standard 7 Series, regardless of generation. People shopping in this segment tend to splurge on options, and there are multiple ways to drive up the price. A few minutes spent on BMW Deutschland’s website can lead to a build price that comfortably exceeds the €200,000 mark for a fully loaded i7 M70.

Additional versions will join the 7 Series LCI lineup in Europe in November. BMW will expand the portfolio with the 740d xDrive, 750e xDrive, and M760e xDrive. In some markets outside Europe, the family will also include two rear-wheel-drive versions: the 735 and 740, both with inline-six gasoline engines in lower states of tune.

Coming later in 2027, BMW ALPINA-badged versions will crown the 7 Series lineup.