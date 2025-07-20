BMW’s best-selling SUV is preparing for its most transformative generation yet. Caught testing on the German Autobahn nearly a year ahead of its planned debut, the next-generation X5—known internally as the G65—is already generating buzz. And for good reason. The fifth-generation BMW X5 will not only take on the design styling of Neue Klasse cars, but also its electrified technology.

An Evolutionary Design Compared To The Current Generation

Even through the camouflage, a few things are becoming clear. The overall shape remains unmistakably X5, but the details are where things get interesting. Most notably, the prototype appears to lack conventional door handles. But look closer and you’ll spot discreet winglets hidden along the beltline of all four doors. These small aerodynamic tabs are straight out of last year’s Vision Neue Klasse X concept. Even though the upcoming BMW iX3 seems to have retractable door handles, the X5 will likely take a different direction.

Inside the cabin, things are about to change dramatically. While we haven’t yet seen full interior spy shots, sources suggest BMW is pushing the Neue Klasse philosophy hard here. The traditional instrument cluster will disappear entirely, replaced by a sweeping digital projection system called Panoramic Vision. Instead of a standalone screen behind the wheel, drivers will get three fixed tiles projected directly onto the windshield’s base, with six customizable tiles stretching to the right. The goal is to declutter the cabin while keeping essential information in your line of sight.

At the center of it all will be a massive 17.9-inch touchscreen responsible for everything from navigation to climate. And yes, BMW is finally saying goodbye to the iDrive rotary controller, a staple of the brand’s interiors for more than two decades. Instead, the next-gen system will rely fully on touch and voice inputs, with an optional 3D head-up display available for those who want even more futuristic flair.

ICE, Hybrid, EV and Hydrogen

While the tech is cutting-edge, the powertrain strategy is one of inclusivity. BMW won’t be taking a one-size-fits-all approach with the new X5. Gasoline and diesel engines will still be on offer, including the latest iteration of the 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 for select markets. Plug-in hybrid versions will return, led by a high-performance M60e xDrive variant that blends an electrified inline-six with quad exhaust tips and serious performance intent. And for the first time, the X5 will go fully electric with the new iX5. Although it will ride on the same CLAR platform as its combustion siblings, the iX5 will incorporate Neue Klasse battery and motor technologies (Gen6)—most notably BMW’s next-generation cylindrical battery cells and upgraded eDrive components.

For now, it looks like the electric X5 will occupy the M Lite performance space, similar to the iX M70, rather than becoming a full-blown M car. That could change down the line, but BMW is clearly taking a measured approach to electrifying its core models. Meanwhile, diesel will continue to play a role in Europe, offering a high-efficiency option for long-distance drivers who aren’t quite ready to make the leap to plug-in hybrids.

BMW X5 Long-Wheelbase For China

China will also get a dedicated version of the new X5. A long-wheelbase model, known as the G78, is already in the pipeline with production slated to begin in early 2027 and run all the way until the end of 2035. BMW knows that markets like China have unique demands, and stretching the X5’s footprint to accommodate chauffeured passengers remains a smart move in that segment.

As for the production timeline, BMW is aiming to start building the fifth-generation X5 in August 2026. The first V8-powered M60 variant is expected to follow in March 2027. A full reveal should take place sometime in mid to late 2026, but don’t expect all variants to launch at once. BMW will likely stagger the rollout over several months, gradually introducing additional trim levels and powertrains to keep the lineup fresh and extend its lifecycle.