The first-ever BMW iX5, excluding the hydrogen prototypes sharing the same name, will enter production in late 2026 for a 2027 debut. The first test mules of the BMW iX5 were spotted last week, so it is no surprise that renderings of the future electric crossover are starting to appear. In these new set of images, the BMW iX5 follows the design lines of the Vision Concept X which not only previews the BMW iX3 (NA5) but also the future design language.

Neue Klasse Design Influences

At the front, the BMW iX5 features the same phygital design as the Neue Klasse Vision X, with light bars embedded within the kidney grille, paired with two vertical LED lights for the headlights. But there is a twist: in a recent preview of the G65 iX5, sources revealed that they saw X-shaped inner graphics in the headlights.

The kidney grille takes an upright stance but is smaller than those found on models like the M3 and M4. It includes an illuminated kidney contour, replacing the traditional chrome elements. The front bumper is notably aggressive, yet formed from a single piece of plastic, reflecting BMW’s move towards sustainability by reducing the number of car parts. As part of this effort, the BMW roundels are engraved onto the hood and trunk.

Speaking of the trunk, the taillights are long and slim, made of thin LEDs. Although these renderings show a larger iX3 design, we believe the iX5 will further differentiate itself from its smaller sibling in design. The overall rear and side shape of the BMW iX5 is more dynamic than ever, aiming to soften the upright and serious look of current SUVs. This design evolution is driven by an ulterior motive: improving aerodynamics.

Built On A Flexible Architecture

Even though it gets a lot of design cues from the Neue Klasse cars, the G65 BMW iX5 is still manufactured upon the CLAR flexible platform. BMW intends to sell the iX5 in a base 50 xDrive variant and a hotter M Performance model dubbed M70 xDrive, a suffix already in use for the electric M Performance version of the 7 Series. The G66 X6 and G67 X7 – also on the CLAR platform – are said to receive iX6 and iX7 derivatives. These should be the three of six confirmed electric SUVs to be assembled in Spartanburg, South Carolina by 2030.