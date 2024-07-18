The X5 has been BMW’s cash cow ever since the E53 went on sale a quarter of a century ago. Come 2027, the fifth generation will usher in the first-ever electric version. Our sources close to Munich have learned about the company’s intention to roll out an iX5. The flavor without a combustion engine will share the “G65” codenamed with the conventionally powered models. Why? Because both will sit on the CLAR platform.

Not only is BMW doing an iX5, but it’s even giving it the M Performance treatment. It’ll go by the iX5 M70 moniker and should have over 600 horsepower. Since xDrive is a given, logic tells us it’s going to pack at least two electric motors. A separate M-branded version will slot below as the X5 M60e with a plug-in hybrid inline-six pushing out over 550 hp.

If you’re willing to settle for less power from the EV, we’re hearing BMW plans an iX5 60. Here’s the real kicker – all three are believed to use next-generation battery technology. Despite riding on the current CLAR architecture, the trio is expected to employ round cells that will debut with the Neue Klasse. The company has promised Gen6 batteries will deliver 30% faster charging, 30% longer range, and 20% higher energy density.

The iX5 is likely to be the first EV built on a platform shared with combustion-engine cars to take advantage of BMW’s more advanced batteries. It should be followed shortly by a swoopy iX6 (G66) and a larger iX7 (G67). These two will use the same CLAR bones whereas the smaller iX3 (NA5) and iX4 (NA7) will utilize the Neue Klasse architecture.

With all this talk about plug-in hybrid and purely electric versions, you’re probably wondering whether the V8 is staying. Well, yes and no. There should be an X5 with eight cylinders in the United States but not in Europe where emissions regulations are stricter. The X5 M60 (this time without the “i”) will be the hot ICE model with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter powerhouse. Separately, an even stronger G95 X5 M is planned.

Little else is known about the G65/G95, but the first spy shots have strongly suggested Neue Klasse design influences. One dealer said something about X-shaped headlights but they were likely referring to the inner graphics rather than the actual cluster.

Look for production to start in Spartanburg in late 2026. That would make the new X5/iX5 a 2027MY in the US. As always, the full-fat M will arrive later in the life cycle.