The importance of the X5 cannot be understated. Not only was it BMW’s first SUV, but it’s also been a license to print money ever since its debut in 1999. In today’s SUV-obsessed world, the X5 is more relevant than ever, and work is well underway on a fifth generation. Scheduled to launch in 2026, we’ve just learned that it’s expected to stick around for nearly a decade.

Codenamed G65, the new X5 is slated to enter production in August 2026 and continue until July 2035. That would give it a nine-year run, likely including a Life Cycle Impulse after the third or fourth year. The unusually long shelf life makes sense when you consider the diverse lineup it will offer. BMW plans to sell its luxobarge with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric drivetrains. Additionally, the confirmed hydrogen-powered model, due in 2028, is likely to be based on the X5. We’ve also recently heard about a potential return of the range-extending engine, possibly for this upcoming generation.

BMW is unlikely to launch every G65 variant on the same day. Gradually expanding the lineup makes it more logical to extend the life cycle. Otherwise, the final additions would only enjoy a brief stint on the market. The breadth of the X5’s offerings will be unmatched, with the V8 engine continuing for at least one more generation. It’s expected to power both M Performance and full M variants, while the all-electric X5 may only receive the M Lite treatment.

Even the fading diesel engine will stick around, offering European buyers a fuel-efficient alternative for those not convinced by plug-in hybrids. In China, BMW will introduce a long-wheelbase X5, codenamed G78. The stretched variant could enter production in January 2027 and continue until December 2035. Like the internal combustion models, EVs with next-generation batteries and motors will continue to use the CLAR platform and share codenames with their ICE counterparts.

A nine-year run would give the G65 the longest production cycle of any X5 generation to date. The original E53 and its successor, the E70, each lasted seven years. The F15 had a shorter five-year life because it skipped the facelift. The current G05 debuted in 2018 and is scheduled to be phased out in 2026, resulting in an eight-year lifespan.

