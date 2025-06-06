These spy shots have revealed that BMW is hard at work preparing the fifth-generation X5. The new luxobarge will be out next year as the “G65,” and now we’re hearing it won’t come alone. Munich plans a China-exclusive derivative called the “G78.” It would be the latest in a long string of models developed specifically for the company’s largest single market.

Let’s keep in mind that the current-generation X5 “G05” has a Chinese equivalent in the “G18.” Its successor is likely to follow the same formula by extending the wheelbase for greater rear legroom. BMW models sold only in China typically have nicer interiors, particularly for rear occupants. The X1 and X3 also have longer wheelbases, as do the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series, and 5 Series sedans.

An insider from the Bimmer Post forums has it on good authority that the X5 “G78” will enter production in January 2027. It would arrive a few months after the global model, as the “G65” allegedly hits the assembly line in August 2026. For the first time, both X5 flavors are expected to receive purely electric versions while staying on the CLAR platform. Despite sticking to the tried-and-tested underpinnings, the SUVs will inherit Gen6 batteries and motors from the Neue Klasse models.

Beyond versions powered by gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and battery-electric drivetrains, the X5 will introduce fuel cell technology. BMW plans to roll out its first series-production hydrogen model in 2028. Although the vehicle’s name hasn’t been disclosed, our sources indicate that the model in question will be based on the next-generation X5. It’s unlikely that China’s “G78” will get the hydrogen treatment.

The next X5 will be among the last new BMWs to offer V8 power, but we’re not sure the twin-turbo 4.4-liter engine will survive all over the world. Tightening emissions regulations could severely hinder the V8’s availability in Europe, where you can’t get an eight-cylinder 7 Series anymore. The S68 could survive on the Old Continent through electrification, as evidenced by the plug-in hybrid M5.

Source: Bimmer Post