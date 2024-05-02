It has been nearly six months since I began using the BMW iX M60 as a long-term press car. I have shared this experience through a series of articles, YouTube videos, and numerous social media posts. Last week, as the odometer hit 3,500 miles, I decided to provide another update. Over these months, I alternated between the i4 eDrive40 and the iX M60 to compare their performance as daily drivers.

i4 vs. iX As A Daily Driver

The i4 and iX share almost nothing in common except for the large kidney grille. These two electric vehicles (EVs) are built on entirely different platforms: the i4 uses a flexible, one-size-fits-all approach, whereas the iX uses a bespoke platform. Additionally, the i4 is a four-door coupe with 335 hp, while the iX M60 is an SUV boasting 610 hp. Despite these differences, it is intriguing to evaluate whether these two vehicles could constitute the ideal two-car EV garage.

Before any objections arise, let me explain. The i4 is perfect for daily commuting when space is not an issue. This nimble and fun gran coupe offers ample range and cargo space. On many occasions, when I didn’t need to transport children, I opted for the i4. With a range of approximately 300 miles, it generally requires charging just once a week for me.

However, when it comes to transporting car seats or more children’s gear, the iX M60 emerges as the ideal family EV. As I’ve mentioned before, it surpasses the spaciousness of the X5 and is slightly smaller than the X7, offering exceptional roominess due to its EV-centric platform. Despite its size and weight, the iX M60 is surprisingly nimble, aided by its robust 610 hp and 749 lb-ft of torque, which make it feel like a rocket on four wheels. For comparison, the BMW iX is 1.8 inches longer, 1.1 inches wider, and has a 2.6-inch longer wheelbase than the X5. The second row also features increased headroom and legroom, and the seatbacks are padded and rounded, upholstered in the same material, allowing passengers to lean back comfortably.

My Kids Think The iX Is The Coolest Car

The vehicle has become a favorite among my family, especially the children. They love the large windows and the panoramic roof. Occasionally, my youngest even boasts to strangers about how fast “her” car is, although I haven’t yet had the heart to tell her that we’ll soon return it.

As I mentioned previously, despite having two large car seats installed, there is still room for an additional passenger on short trips. The absence of a transmission tunnel allows for comfortable middle-seat legroom, even for taller individuals like myself. I was also pleasantly surprised by how much I could fit in the trunk, including several large bags and a small stroller, although this setup does obstruct rear visibility, which isn’t a major concern for me.

Still Discovering New Features

I continue to discover more features. Typically, when reviewing cars, I only have a few hours or at most a week to test them, so I focus on key features. However, with the iX, I can explore its capabilities more fully. The Parking Assistant Pro Package, for instance, is outstanding. It not only handles parallel parking swiftly but can also record parking maneuvers up to 650 feet long in tight spaces, adapting to obstacles as needed. This feature also allows remote vehicle control from a smartphone, which is particularly handy in parking garages.

The kids also enjoy the selfie camera inside the car—a definite gimmick, but it helps keep them entertained in traffic or on long drives.

Range Was Acceptable During Winter

Despite a brief cold snap in Chicago, winter conditions were manageable. There were a few days when public charging became problematic due to the freezing temperatures, which is a potential frustration for anyone relying solely on an EV. However, with battery pre-conditioning, I maintained an average efficiency of about 2.3 miles per kWh, giving an overall range of 241 miles. When conditions improved, this increased to approximately 2.6 miles per kWh, matching the EPA-estimated range of 274 miles.

During the summer, achieving 300 miles was straightforward. My typical driving includes mostly city traffic with about 40% highway travel at speeds of 70-75 mph. I mostly drive in Comfort mode, occasionally switching to Efficient Mode, and I prefer to charge the battery only up to 80% to preserve its longevity. I also frequently use the B mode for maximum regenerative braking, which I’ve grown accustomed to.

As a fun note: The iX features an electrically excited synchronous motor that lacks permanent magnets. This design allows for coasting by de-energizing the motor’s windings, effectively disconnecting the motor’s power while maintaining its connection to the wheels, which can then spin freely. The current is reapplied to the motor for acceleration or regeneration as needed.

The Air Suspension Is Fantastic

Now, let me highlight my two favorite features of the BMW iX. Firstly, the air suspension is exceptional. I often seek out the roughest roads and largest speed bumps just to test it. I even conducted an “egg test,” where I placed an egg carton on the seat and drove over bumps to see if the eggs would break—they didn’t. Although the suspension is slightly firmer in the M60 model compared to regular iX models, it still provides an extremely comfortable ride. Note that my iX M60 is fitted with 22-inch wheels, but switching to 21-inch wheels would likely offer a ride quality comparable to a 7 Series.

Driving Assistant Features: Discovering Convenience You Can’t Live Without

Secondly, I greatly miss a Driving Assistant Pro package in my i4. It’s a remarkable system that makes long-distance driving more relaxing. While it isn’t perfect and sometimes struggles with varying driving conditions and lane markings, it’s a valuable driving aid. I look forward to the day the iX might include the automatic lane-changing feature from the i5, which would make it even more complete.

Is There Anything Wrong With The iX?

In past discussions, I’ve highlighted some minor annoyances with the BMW iX, such as the seats not being sporty enough and lacking thigh support for taller drivers, the absence of an electric retractable trunk cover, and the awkward placement of cup holders. However, considering that the iX was conceived 6-7 years ago, it generally gets most things right. Certainly, an 800V architecture would offer faster charging times, newer battery packs would give it more range, but these enhancements would likely have minimal impact on my daily driving experience.

The biggest obstacle to the adoption of the BMW iX, however, appears to be its name. Many bystanders are puzzled by it, often asking, “What car is this? It’s a BMW, but which one? iX? What is iX? Is it larger than an X5? Is it an electric version of the X7?” The current BMW naming convention, where a higher number typically indicates a more expensive and larger vehicle, does little to clarify the iX’s position. While the iX name was intended to denote a flagship model, it fails to convey meaningful information to those who are not BMW enthusiasts. A name like BMW iX5 could significantly enhance its marketability.

These are my thoughts on the BMW iX M60 so far, but if you have any other questions for me before I return the car, please let me know. There is still time for me to test certain features, so feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.