It has been less than four months since I integrated the BMW iX M60 into our daily lives. Now, 2,000 miles later, this luxury electric crossover is becoming one of my favorite BMWs I’ve ever driven. Despite the vehicle being a long-term loan from BMW, my views on the iX have been entirely objective, and I hope that was evident in my previous articles and videos. Overall, it’s a fantastic product, albeit with a few minor quirks you can learn more about here.

A Fairly Warm Winter. By Chicago Standards

Chicago has experienced an unusual winter. We’ve had the iconic freezing temperatures, with the coldest at O’Hare Airport reaching -10°F on January 14th. However, there wasn’t much snow. Other than a significant snowfall in January, the weather was unusually warm and dry. It seems global warming is indeed real.

As a result, there were very few opportunities to test the BMW iX M60 in snowy and icy conditions, which will be my focus today. My press car came equipped with 22-inch wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Alenza all-season tires, which means the grip is not great when temperatures fall below 40°F, especially in the negative range. Coupled with the instant 749 lb-ft of torque, it could spell trouble if one is not careful.

Yet, it was manageable. Being gentle on the acceleration pedal, avoiding sharp turns, and refraining from hard braking all helped. The most significant advantage in such driving conditions came from the one-pedal feel B mode. If you’re familiar with engine braking in combustion-engine vehicles, you’ll understand the concept. Naturally, I still highly recommend a good set of winter tires, regardless of snow presence on the roads. A set of winter tires is the safest option, which is why some European countries mandate them.

I was particularly interested in the vehicle’s range during freezing weather. If you’ve been paying attention, you might have heard about the “Chargergate” incident in January. For those unaware, it involved many EV owners being unable to charge their cars due to chargers malfunctioning in the freezing temperatures, turning it into a national news story, with YouTubers like Kyle Connor, an EV guru and friend, flying to Chicago to investigate.

The Charging Infrastructure Needs Work

The experience was frustrating, with hour-long lines to charge cars and a sense of desperation reminiscent of the Hunger Games. It highlighted a significant issue: as much as we want to adopt electric vehicles, the charging infrastructure is not yet able to keep up with demand. This is why BMW is now heavily investing in a new charging network.

We managed to overcome this inconvenience because we adapt quickly, especially those of us who are early adopters of electric vehicles. However, even at functioning charging stations, the charging process was slow due to the lithium-ion batteries’ thermal management issues.

15-30% Drop In Range Is Expected

The range suffered significantly. In my previous report at 1,000 miles, I discussed the range extensively. The average consumption in fall (ideal temperature) was 2.4 miles per kWh, providing a range of 252 miles. Driving primarily on the highway, I could achieve a range of 305 miles (based on 2.9 miles per kWh multiplied by the 105.2 kWh net battery capacity). This 2024 BMW iX M60, equipped with 22-inch wheels, has an EPA-rated range of 274 miles.

In extremely cold weather, the efficiency dropped to 1.7 miles per kWh, which translates to around 178 miles, a roughly 30 percent decrease in range. This level of impact is expected in electric vehicles, with the usual range drop being between 15-30%, depending on whether the car is preconditioned. In my case, I tested without the preconditioning feature, emulating a customer who might not have access to a Level 2 charger at home.

There are ways to improve the range: opting for smaller wheels, aero wheels, adjusting driving habits, and managing heater use.

One Of The Best BMW Daily Drivers

With the range update addressed, let’s discuss the daily driving experience. It remains as delightful as ever. The suspension continues to impress me on the pothole-filled roads of Chicago, and the car’s versatility is unmatched. I’m still accommodating two massive car seats, yet there’s ample room for a third passenger over short distances due to the bespoke platform, which lacks a transmission tunnel.

My four-year-old daughter keeps expressing how much nicer the iX is compared to the i4. Considering the array of impressive cars that temporarily join my stable, she’s undoubtedly spoiled, but her preference made me curious. I expected reasons like rear space, legroom, nicer materials, plush suspension—the typical reviewer points. Instead, she said, “I love the big windows and the roof that lets the sun in.” I had no response to that.

When I first received the BMW iX, I was a self-declared fan of small and compact sports cars, like the 1M and M2, rather than the M3s and M4s. I couldn’t imagine owning an SUV, thinking it was cooler to stick with two-doors, even with a family. However, I recently told someone at BMW of North of America that I’m not an SUV guy, but I absolutely spoke before thinking. In truth, my view had changed: I am indeed an SUV person now. The comfort of the larger vehicle has made me neglect my i4 and 1M, as I thoroughly enjoy driving the iX.

I still feel cool driving the iX, believing I have an edge over X5 owners. Of course, that’s not necessarily true, but it helps justify my new mindset. Recently, at Frieze LA, a non-car journalist asked me which BMW is my favorite. For the first time, the 1M didn’t immediately come to mind.

It was the iX.

My journey with the BMW iX M60 will continue over the next few months, with a few exciting plans: a comparison with a Tesla Model Y and an Audi Q5 e-tron. I also owe you a road trip test from 100% to 0% state of charge, but I’m waiting for warmer weather to finalize the logistics, just in case I get stranded somewhere.