BMW is off to a strong start in July by commencing production of two important models. Aside from starting assembly of the M5 G90, it’s now also making the 1 Series F70 as well. The two vehicles are built at separate plants as the former is made in Dingolfing while the latter comes alive in Leipzig. The first compact hatchback to roll off the line was a lowly 120 finished in Alpine White for a German customer.

However, BMW chose to highlight this M135 painted in Thundernight Metallic. The M Performance derivative sits at the top of the food chain. Flaunting a quad exhaust system and 19-inch wheels, the hot hatch makes the inaugural F70 look basic by comparison. The company’s smallest car is built alongside the mechanically related 2 Series Gran Coupe and the 2 Series Active Tourer. In addition, the MINI Countryman is also built there.

Up to 500 1 Series examples will roll off the assembly line each and every day. In total, Plant Leipzig can put together 1,300 vehicles daily. Although production has already started, the market launch of the F70 in Europe won’t happen until October 5. Its predecessor, the F40, was built in nearly 443,000 units between July 2019 and June 2024.

Here’s a tidbit – the new 1 Series is the company’s first car available with an optional contrast paint job by having the roof in high-gloss black. Echoing the Countryman crossover we mentioned earlier, the F70’s roof is finalized using an overspray-free painting technique. Doing so eliminates the mist of excess paint, therefore enabling BMW to use fewer resources.

Plant Leipzig is already preparing for the next new BMW to hit the assembly line. The second-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe (F74) will have its world premiere this fall. It should enter series production before the end of 2024. Once again, it’ll essentially be a sedan version of the 1 Series hatchback. A separate long-wheelbase model is going to be built in China as the F78 in early 2025. This stretched 2 Series Gran Coupe has been developed to supersede the lesser-known 1 Series Sedan (F52).

Source: BMW