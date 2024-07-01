We’ve been reporting about the next-generation BMW X5 for about a year and now we have concrete evidence the “G65” is coming. Seen here are the very first spy shots of the new luxury SUV, seemingly caught in fully electric guise. The absence of a visible exhaust system tells us we’re dealing with the first-ever iX5. Despite the camouflage, it’s easy to notice the Neue Klasse design influence.

ICE and EV BMW X5 – Similar Looks

BMW has said NK-based cars will impact the design of conventionally powered models. While the iX5 will indeed be entirely electric, it’s not going to use the NK underpinnings. Instead, it will utilize the same CLAR bones as the gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid X5 G65. The premium SUV will follow the same strategy employed by the German brand for the 5 Series/i5.

You might be tempted to believe this is just a prototype of the new iX3 coming in 2025. However, look closer and you’ll realize it’s longer and wider. In addition, the door handles are neatly integrated into the beltline, mimicking the layout we saw on the Concept Skytop. That smoothens out the vehicle’s profile and likely helps with efficiency as well by improving airflow.

M Performance Variant Expected

The silhouette reveals another interesting detail. There are actually two different prototypes in the adjacent images. One of them is a higher-end variant judging by the red brake calipers at the front axle. It doesn’t seem to be an M Performance version because it’s missing the sportier-looking side mirror caps. The other test vehicle shows the stately tire size: 275/40/R22 rubber for the front wheels and meaty 315/35 R22 at the back.

This early look at the G65 also shows a side camera on the front fenders, presumably for the blind spot and/or semi-autonomous driving system. Elsewhere, those are unlikely to be the final headlights but the flat and wide housing is unlikely to change. The layout echoes that of the Vision Neue Klasse X. However, the vertical grille is presumably hiding underneath the camo.

Neue Klasse Influences

BMW seems to have slapped on a disguise that gives the illusion of two tiny kidneys, with one of them incorporating the front-facing camera. At the back, those are definitely not the production-ready taillights since the square clusters look too plain for such a high-end vehicle.

BMW has purportedly already shown the G65 already behind closed doors. Earlier this year, dealers were invited to attend a two-day event in Las Vegas where the fifth-generation X5 was previewed. The Mercedes GLE rival allegedly has X-shaped headlights, according to one dealer. It’s too early to see this interesting design element since these are only the first images caught by car paparazzi. The dealer likely referred to an “X” theme for the inner graphics, not the headlight itself. Either way, the new X5 is said to have a “mean” look and those lights were “probably the coolest thing I’ve seen,” said the dealer.

The electric G65 won’t come alone since we’ve heard through the grapevine the next X6 and X7 will both spawn EVs. The G66 X6 and G67 X7 – also on the CLAR platform – are said to receive iX6 and iX7 derivatives. These should be the three of six confirmed electric SUVs to be assembled in Spartanburg, South Carolina by 2030.

On the combustion engine side, the next X5 is widely believed to keep the V8 in the US but not in Europe due to stricter emissions regulations. It should be the same story for the future X6 and X7. The new X5 should land in the United States in 2027 together with its iX5 sibling. [Photos: SHProShots]