If there’s one thing the M3 CS didn’t need, it’s extra power. Nevertheless, G-Power has worked its magic to tune the S58 engine for more Bavarian muscle. This aftermarket package is tailored to a limited audience since BMW only made this car for about a year. Fewer than 2,000 units were assembled once production got going in March 2023.

The reputable German aftermarket specialist has taken the twin-turbo, inline-six engine to 710 hp and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). It represents a healthy boost of 167 hp and 200 Nm (148 lb-ft) over the stock M3 CS. With a quick-shifting automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, the sports sedan must be an absolute rocket. The standard car already was considering it did 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.4 seconds. That’s a tenth of a second quicker than the new M5.

G-Power doesn’t say how quickly the upgraded M3 CS completes the sprint but we do know it has loosened up the top speed limiter. The high-performance saloon now reaches 320 km/h, which is just under 200 mph. Normally, BMW’s electronic nannies prevent the car from going over 302 km/h or 188 mph.

The jump in power is achieved through the usual software wizardry and a custom exhaust system. To go along with the hike in output, G-Power installs a meaner body kit with a striking Venturi carbon fiber hood. The big wing at the back is equally striking, made from carbon as well. The same goes for the front splitter and rear diffuser.

It wouldn’t be a complete tuning package without a shiny new set of wheels. Gone are the OEM alloys as this M3 CS gets G-Power’s forged 20-inch set. The wheels with a two-tone finish are wrapped in 285/30 R20 front and 295/25 R20 tires. Judging by the gold-painted brake calipers, this car also has the optional carbon-ceramic brakes that were offered as an option.

This package has it all by combining serious performance and power with the practicality of a luxurious, high-tech sedan. A few of the upgrades might be deemed as overkill by some people but G-Power knows there is demand for such over-the-top builds.

