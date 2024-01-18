Check out our latest video episode on the 2024 BMW iX! Today, we’re sharing what we like and what could be better about this electric crossover, based on our months of driving it as our daily ride (the BMW iX M60). First up on our list is the frunk – a cool feature, but one we haven’t used much in the past. We noticed this trend in the BMW i3 too. Surprisingly, even though many carmakers are big on frunks, BMW hasn’t added one to its electric vehicles yet.

Now, let’s step inside and check out some cool features of the BMW iX. We’ll start with the flat-bottom steering wheel – some like it, some don’t. Then, we’ll dive into the large curved display and iDrive 8.5. Don’t forget the cup holders – we’ll chat about their placement and how easy they are to reach. Moving on to seats, we’ve noticed a common customer complaint about them not being sporty enough and lacking thigh support for taller drivers.

We also take a look at trunk space, and a key point is the absence of an electric retractable cover, which is super handy in a big crossover. While some of these downsides might be personal annoyances, they really impact the day-to-day usability of the car. But hey, there are plenty of other features that more than make up for them! Like speed and performance which can be quite addictive in the BMW iX M60. Its 600+ horsepower can take you from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds which is mind blowing!

So if you’re looking to become a BMW iX owner, this video might have a lot of answers for you. You can also catch our previous reviews of the BMW iX M60 here, here and here. So without any further ado, let’s take a look and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel!