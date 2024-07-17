Codenamed I20, the controversially styled BMW iX came out in 2021 as a production version of the 2018 Vision iNext. We’ve learned to live with its bold design, and it looks as though the Life Cycle Impulse won’t bring radical changes. A new spy video shot at the Nürburgring shows the iX LCI cloaked in camouflage while undergoing intense testing.

In keeping with recent BMWs, the 2025 iX appears to have sharper-looking headlights with edgy daytime running lights. The recent crop of models from Munich has abandoned laser technology in favor of a matrix LED setup. It remains to be seen whether that will be the case with the large electric SUV, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it is.

As to which version we’re dealing with here, the lowered ride height and big wheels suggest it’s an M Performance model. Not the M60 because we’re hearing it’ll be rebranded to M70 to highlight a power boost. The current hot iX has 619 hp on tap but its replacement could be elevated to 650 hp. It’s unclear if the possible horsepower increase will come along with a hike in torque. As it stands, the dual motors deliver a combined 1,015 Nm (749 lb-ft).

Despite the full disguise, it’s easy to see BMW is not backing down from that look-at-me grille. The vertically oriented kidneys are just as large. At the rear, the thin horizontal strips of taillights seem to be carried over from the current iX. Overall, we’re getting the impression of an LCI that will fly under the radar since the mid-cycle update will bring minor styling tweaks.

The iX facelift will allegedly be offered in xDrive45 and xDrive60 flavors, alongside the M70. All three will have drivetrain upgrades over the existing xDrive40, xDrive50, and M60 flavors. There are rumors of a battery upgrade but no official confirmation. Other changes that might occur include an illuminated grille and a wider availability of the M Sport Package.

Look for an official debut at the beginning of next year since production is expected to start in March 2025.

Source: CarSpyMedia / YouTube