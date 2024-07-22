Consumer Reports has recently announced the results of its comprehensive evaluation of electric vehicles (EVs) for 2024, with the BMW iX emerging as the top performer. This year, Consumer Reports tested around 50 EVs, focusing on key aspects such as performance, range, comfort, and quality. Out of these, only 14 vehicles made the final cut, predominantly featuring models from Korean and German manufacturers, with a notable scarcity of Tesla entries.

BMW iX: The Top Scorer

The BMW iX achieved the highest score among all tested vehicles, garnering an impressive 84 out of 100. The ranking comes as no surprise as the iX is one of our favorite BMWs, not just within the electric lineup. We tested an iX M60 since 2023 and you can see our full reports in the BMW iX section. According to Consumer Reports, this luxury electric SUV was lauded for its competence and appeal. Following the BMW iX (a score of 84), the Genesis GV60 secured a score of 75, while the Lexus RZ earned a score of 74. The Audi Q4 E-Tron and Q8 E-Tron also performed well, scoring 71 and 70, respectively.

In the luxury electric car category, the BMW i4 achieved the second-highest overall rating with a score of 83, surpassing the Porsche Taycan, which scored 76. The i4 impressed with its performance and handling, effectively managing its over 5,018-pound curb weight even on challenging roads. The i4 M50, more specifically, is BMW M’s best selling model in 2023 and 2024.

Mainstream Electric Vehicles

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 emerged as the top-rated mainstream electric car, also scoring 83, followed by the Kia Niro EV with a score of 71. The strong performance of Hyundai and Kia models underscores the prowess of Korean manufacturers in the EV market.

SUV Categories

In the two-row SUV category, the Kia EV6 led with a rating of 77, outperforming the Tesla Model Y, which scored 72. The Nissan Ariya and Ford Mustang Mach-E both received scores of 70. The three-row SUV category had only one entrant, the new Kia EV9, which scored 78.

Tesla’s Limited Presence

Notably, Tesla had a limited presence in this year’s top EVs, with only the Model Y making the list and scoring 72. This raises questions about the absence of the revised Model 3, which has received positive feedback from other reviewers.

Rigorous Testing and Evaluations

Consumer Reports employed a unique 70-mph highway range test, which revealed significant discrepancies between the vehicles’ claimed EPA ranges and their actual performance. Some vehicles fell short of their advertised range by as much as 50 miles, while others exceeded expectations, showcasing the variability in real-world EV performance.