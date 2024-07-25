The next-generation BMW i3, codenamed NA0, is scheduled for launch in 2026, boasting significant redesigns and technological advancements. Departing from its familiar hatchback shape, the new i3 will be an electric sedan, aligning with the evolving preferences of electric vehicle owners. The most crucial change is its platform. BMW’s Neue Klasse (NCAR) architecture will underpin this new i3 and a whole new generation of electric vehicles. This innovative platform will debut in 2025 with the iX3 (NA5), setting the stage for BMW’s future electric lineup. Being an electric car, the range will play an important factor in the adoption of this new BMW i3. According to sources, the most efficient NA0 i3 could see up to 900 km of range, measured on the less stringent WLTP cycle. The EPA rating will likely be lower.

New Design and Variants

The 2026 BMW i3 NA0 will move away from its traditional compact hatchback form to a more conventional sedan design. This change aims to appeal to a broader range of customers. The upcoming i3 is rumored to include at least five different variants: the base models i3 40 and i3 40 xDrive, mid-tier i3 50 and i3 50 xDrive, and the high-performance i3 M60 xDrive. The final naming convention is still to be confirmed, but this range aligns with BMW’s typical product offerings.

Neue Klasse Architecture

As we already said, the new i3 will be built on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture, which represents the future of the brand’s electric vehicles. This platform will introduce sixth-generation battery technology, featuring round cells that provide greater range, improved energy density, and faster charging. The Neue Klasse architecture includes an 800-volt system and a battery configuration that increases energy density by 20 percent. With enhancements in aerodynamics, more efficient electric motors, and better thermal management, BMW estimates that this could extend the range by up to 30 percent compared to current models.

Production Timeline

Production of the BMW i3 NA0 will begin in mid-2026 in Germany, with plans to also manufacture it at BMW’s San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. We’re hearing that the U.S. market won’t get their first units until early 2027. CEO Oliver Zipse has also recently confirmed that BMW is committed to offering Neue Klasse models tailored to Chinese customers. While not divulging all the intricate details at this moment, Zipse hinted at the dedicated efforts of BMW Design Shanghai, which is actively developing unique designs and features tailored exclusively for China-bound Neue Klasse models. Therefore, we will likely see some of the Neue Klasse production going to China as well.