In this video, we'll take you through the inception and evolution of the iX, highlight its pros and cons, explore interior space, hit the city streets, test out the driving experience, and delve into the electric and self-driving capabilities.

610 Horsepower, 3.2 seconds

The BMW iX is the only electric SUV from the German automaker offered in the United States. The top model iX M60 is also the most powerful one with 610 horsepower and 811 lb-ft of torque. The iX M60 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 155 mph. The iX M60 also has a range of up to 274 miles on a single charge, with 22 inch wheels, thanks to its 111 kWh battery pack.

The iX M60 is not only fast, but also bold in many ways. It features a massive kidney grille surrounded by slim headlights and an dynamics front bumper. The interior is spacious and luxurious, yet minimalistic. It features plenty of luxury amenities, like a large panoramic roof, crystal glass control and high-quality leather. Of course, just like other new BMWs, it comes with a large curved display powered by iDrive 8 or 8.5.

In this video we will also explore the interior space, including traveling with two large car seats. Then we will take a look at the cargo space and point out some of the quirks there. Lastly, we will experience the Highway Assistant, BMW’s fancy word for Level 2 and Level 2+ driver assistance systems, and of course, we will charge the iX M60 from 10 to 80 percent to see what has changed in the latest charging curve update.

So if you're an iX owner already, or looking to purchase a new one, this video might have a lot of answers for you. We will also tell you whether the BMW iX xDrive50 is a better buy, or if you should even consider an alternative, like the BMW X5 xDrive50e plug-in hybrid.