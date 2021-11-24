Without question, BMW’s M Division has had some of the most iconic colors in automotive history. Since the ’90s, BMW M has been pumping out killer colors, with catchy names to go along with them, for all of its high-performance models. While still available through BMW’s Individual program, those colors are no longer offered as normal factory options. However, for 2022, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the M Division, some of those iconic colors are going to make a comeback and I, for one, am incredibly excited about it.

In a recent press release, mostly talking about special anniversary badges, BMW announced the comeback of these colors, on select M Division vehicles: Dakar Yellow, Fire Orange, Daytona Violet, Macao Blue, Imola Red or Frozen Marina Bay Blue.

That last two are a more recent colors, and not one of BMW M’s classics, but it’s still great. The rest of them, though, are from older BMWs, some of them dating back to the ’90s, such as Dakar Yellow and Imola Red. BMW didn’t announce which vehicles would be available with these colors but it did say that only select models will get them, so don’t expect to be able to get them on just any M car. My guess is that they won’t be available on less enthusiast-oriented models, such sa the X5 M and X6 M. But the idea of getting a factory G80 BMW M3 in Dakar Yellow, or a G82 M4 in Daytona Violet, gives me all the feels.

Those two aforementioned colors are two of my absolute favorite BMW M colors of all time but the others are excellent, too. Fire Orange is especially awesome, made famous by the E92 BMW M3 Lime Rock Edition, and will likely look great on new M cars. I could even see the BMW X3 M and X4 M looking cool in some of these new colors, too.

Now that BMW has announced these new colors, which new M car would you like to have and which new (old) color?